Navratri Day 3: Bollywood Stars Slay In Stunning Blue Ensembles

The Navratri Day 3 signifies spirituality, peace and prosperity and our Bollywood celebrities are totally acing the fashion game in thes hues of blue. From Janhvi Kapoor,Ananya Pandey to Aaman Devgan and more actors surely sets the Navratri mood right with these vibrant outfits and make heads turn.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor totally nails the blue saree and it is perfect for the Navratri. The looks is clean,polished and Indian core which is a must try. We love the intricate work on the saree whcih amkes it stand out and jhumkas with a saree is always a win.

Ananya Panday

Owning the Navratri look like a real queen Ananya Panday wins our hearts. The looks is regal yet simple and is perfect for your intimate pooja at home or lunches. The striking combination of red jhumkas takes it a notch higher.

Aaman Devgan

Keep it Desi with a twist! Aaman Devgan hits it out of the park with this Indo-Western look. The heavy embroidered jacket with plain pants and shirt is such a easy breezy look that stands out. The detailed work on the jacket adds the perfect ethnic touch to the Navratri days.

Rasha Thadani

Lehangas can never go out of fashion and Rasha Thadani literally proves it. The beautiful detailed lehanga is so perfect and trend settimg this Navratri and it elevates your fashion look instantly.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

The impressive bandhgala Sherwani is a classic to the ethnic wardrobe and can never fail to make a statement. The golden buttons and cufflings are just eye catching and adds a touch of sophistication to the entire look.