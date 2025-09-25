Navratri Day 4: Aaman Devgan, Shanaya Kapoor And More, Actors Slay The Festive Spirit In Bright Yellow

Day 4 of Navratri brings with it a radiant burst of sunshine as Bollywood's young style icons embraces the festive spirit in vibrant yellow ensembles. From Aaman Devgan's effortless charm to Shanaya Kapoor's chic elegance and Navya Naveli Nanda's graceful flair, the stars lit up the celebration with looks that perfectly blended tradition with contemporary fashion. Drenched in hues of joy and positivity, these golden-toned outfits not only captured the essence of the occasion but also set major style goals for the season.

Aaman Devgan

Aaman Devgan looks absolutely dashing in this yellow vibrant kurta piared with those black shades making the look simple yet stylish and a staple for our Navratri day. When it comes to easy and breathable fashion choices Aaman surely knows how to nail it.

Ananya Panday

Too glam to give a damn, Ananya Panday nails this Lehanga look that is such a perfect fit for the night time festivities this Navratri. The simple glasswork on the lehanga gives it a glam yet a modest touch.

Navya Nanda Naveli

Keep the classy and simple is the mantra this Navratri Season. The chic salwar suit is such a fresh look and is the best match for your Navratri outings.

Abhay Verma

Go desi yet keep it modern. You dont have to lose the modern touch even when you are wearing an Indian outfit. We love Abhay Verma's subtle look in this yellow outfit and it not only adds a vibrant touch to the lok but the colour perefctly compliments his glow and skin.

Sparsh Srivastava

We cant enough of this yellow Kurta look of Sparsh. The look is candid, traditionally rooted and Navratri cant be complete without this look.

Shanaya Kapoor

Bring on the glam with a modern day saree look. Shanaya Kapoor's yellow saree had been teh talk of the town and this Navratri its your turn to make heads turn in a stylish corset saree that looks regal, charming and yes effortless.