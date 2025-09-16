Navratri Special: Rupali Ganguly’s Wardrobe Inspires Festive Ethnic Glam

Rupali Ganguly is one of the most famous and celebrated actresses on Indian television. Known for her powerful portrayal of Anupamaa in the country's number one show, Anupamaa, she has won millions of hearts with her incredible acting and magnetic screen presence. A true fan favorite, Rupali continues to grab headlines not only for her performances but also for her eclectic ethnic fashion sense that often inspires fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. With Navratri just around the corner, the festive season calls for vibrant outfits and glamorous garba nights. Here, we take style inspiration from Rupali Ganguly's stunning ethnic wardrobe to make your Navratri celebrations extra special.

Radiant Reds for festive beginnings

Rupali Ganguly stunned in a bright and radiant red silk saree adorned with delicate golden embellishments, adding just the right festive sparkle. She paired it with a plain red full-sleeve blouse that balanced elegance with simplicity. Leaving her long hair open and opting for minimal makeup, she radiated grace and tradition, making this look the perfect pick for Navratri puja.

Pretty Pinks to embrace femininity

Rupali Ganguly stunned in a pink kaftan-style kurta set with blue and golden prints and frill details. Paired with matching pajamas and juttis, the vibrant ensemble exuded festive charm, perfect for cheerful Navratri evenings.

Elegant Whites for serene vibes

Rupali Ganguly dazzled in an off-white chikankari full-sleeve kurta with a front-split layered design, paired with a plain choli. A flowing dupatta trailed behind like a princess, styled with diamond earrings and tied-back hair, perfect for Navratri elegance.

Vibrant Orange for Navratri glow

Brighten up festive days like Rupali Ganguly, who wore a unique gathered orange kurta with an embroidered jacket featuring traditional embellishments and fish-frill sleeves. She completed the vibrant look with striking, playful makeup, perfect for Navratri celebrations.

Rupali's Royal and Rich Maroon outfit

Rupali Ganguly looked like a goddess, radiating feminine energy in a full-sleeve georgette Anarkali with a front slit, adorned with golden embroidery and intricate embellishments. She paired it with a heavily worked dupatta, open hair, and minimal accessories, exuding timeless festive grace.

Graceful Greens for traditional charm

Dress simple yet graceful like Rupali Ganguly in a green georgette sheer saree adorned with delicate silver embellishments. She paired it with a half sleeves blouse featuring heavy mirror work, creating a festive yet elegant Navratri look.

Royal Purples for a regal touch

Rupali Ganguly gave her outfit a regal touch in a stunning lehenga set, featuring a purple kurta with intricate white embroidery and a front slit. Paired with a heavily designed wide choli, she looked truly royal and breathtakingly beautiful for the festive season.

Bold Blues that make a statement

Rupali Ganguly stunned in a traditional kaftan-style outfit with gathered detailing at the waist and white prints on the lower dress, beautifully accentuating her curves. She styled it with a high ponytail, silver danglings, and silver stilettos.