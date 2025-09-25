New York Fashion Week 2025 - Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Aditi Rao Hydari: Indian Actresses Get Clicked
New York Fashion Week 2025 had a glamorous moment with Bollywood celebrities stepping out to make classic fashion statements. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aditi Rao Hydari and Disha Patani, selectively, made a strong case for high-end sophisticated fashion, pulling up to New York Fashion Week.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The global icon took Ralph Lauren's front row, wearing a skirt and a blazer combination that featured a bold yet flowy structure. The blazer was paired with a maxi skirt that moved elegantly as Pee Cee walked. She paired the look with a belt, cinched at her waist, adding a certain edge to her outfit. She opted for minimal accessories, including hoop earrings and rings, styled her hair in luscious waves and opted for bronze makeup.
Aditi
Rao
Hydari:
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
brought
a
certain
polish
and
urban
sophistication
to
the
COS
AW25
show
in
a
loose,
long-sleeved
dark
brown
dress
featuring
a
boat
neckline.
The
dress
extended
till
mid-thigh,
and
Aditi
pulled
it
off
with
quite
confidence
at
the
winter
collection
showcase.
She
styled
her
hair
straight
with
bangs
being
the
highlight.
Aditi
simply
opted
for
subtle
makeup,
letting
her
outfit
steal
the
show.
Disha Patani: Disha Patani served glamour in a daring, minimal and sleek slip dress for Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 by Veronica Leoni. The outfit boasted a silky slip design with a plunging neckline and a backless cut. She styled her hair in smooth waves and opted for minimal makeup, ensuring that the attention was drawn to her outfit.
Undoubtedly, the show was striking, but these actresses spoke the loudest with their out-of-the-box outfit picks!