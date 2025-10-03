Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Malavika Mohanan Shine At The Recent Event With Their Looks – Who Stole The Spotlight?

The recent Bvlgari event brought together two of the most glamorous stars, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malavika Mohanan, gracing the red carpet in looks that left everyone in awe. The evening was a perfect display of elegance, poise, and high-fashion statements, with both divas bringing their unique style to the forefront.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas dazzled in a flowing white gown in a structural Raisa Vanessa style, paired with the iconic Serpenti necklace that added a bold, regal touch. The structured drapes, sheer detailing, and statement jewelry perfectly accentuated her aura, making her the epitome of timeless glamour. Every detail, from the fabric's fall to her confident stance, spoke volumes of her red-carpet mastery.

Malavika Mohanan, on the other hand, turned heads in a striking red Jacquemus mini dress that exuded confidence and modern chic. The bold cut, dramatic draping, and matching handbag added a youthful yet commanding appeal to her presence. With every step, Malavika radiated power and allure, proving she is not just a style star but a fashion force in her own right.

While both actresses brought their A-game and were stunning in their own lanes, the subtle drama and effortless elegance of Priyanka's ensemble slightly edged over in terms of high-fashion impact. However, in terms of boldness and sheer red-carpet charisma, Malavika's fiery look made a memorable impression.

In the end, hotness and style may be subjective, but on this night, both Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Malavika Mohanan truly defined glamour, leaving fans debating - who do you think looked hotter?