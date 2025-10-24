Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Priyanka Chopra To Kriti Sanon: TOP 7 Actresses Show How To Ace Traditional Ensembles Like A Pro

By
Add as a preferred source on Google
TOP 7 Actresses Show How To Ace Traditional Ensembles

Fashion trends may come and go, but one element that promises to stay is the charm of traditional fashion. Whether it's sarees, lehengas or kurta suits, our Bollywood actresses show just how to put the best fashion foot forward. Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Sass it up like Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a red outfit that strikes a balance between contemporary glamour and ethnic elements. A saree-like dramatic pallu and the generous drape are poised to make moments even more special.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Triptii Dimri: Simplicity stands out, and Triptii Dimri shows how to do it in an elegant outfit with floral patterns. One can always choose to accessorise it with jhumkis, tassels or dangling earrings, and a few kadas to keep it statement.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri)

Bhumi Pednekkar: Bhumi Pednekkar shows how to keep it gracious and sophisticated in a blush pink saree, boasting a halter neck blouse. Layer it up aesthetically with a pearl choker, a diamond bracelet and pearl studs to strike a balance between the ensemble and jewellery.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Mrunal Thakur: Mrunal Thakur shows how to dazzle in a royal blue satin saree with an embellished border and fully worked-up blouse - to sit just right with the festive spirit. Let your outfit speak volumes by styling your hair in a clean bun and opting for clean matte makeup.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Fatima Sana Shaikh: Fatima Sana Shaikh keeps it clean and classic in a royal blue saree with a wavy border and patterned blouse. She lets the drape have its moment by styling her hair in a neat bun and accessorising her look with minimal jewellery.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh)

Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia keeps it vibrant in a rani pink lehenga with full sleeved-blouse. The actress layers her look with stone jewellery, making the whole look standout for the right reasons.

Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon embodies glamour in a red sharara fit with golden work all across. She keeps the jewellery minimal by simply opting for heavy earrings and a few chunky bracelets, letting her outfit take center stage.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kriti Sanon 🦋 (@kritisanon)

Whether it's about stepping into sarees or donning something out of the box, these actresses show just how to pull off ethnic fashion!

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X