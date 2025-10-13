Producer Pragya Kapoor On Walking At The Lakme Fashion Week After 13 Years: It Brought Back A Rush Of Memories

Producer Pragya Kapoor recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week after a whopping 13 years. For the former model, the ramp holds a special place in her heart, and this time it was as special as it was empowering. She dazzled in a heavy lehenga and wore confidence as the striking accessory, but it was the memory where it all began.

"Walking the ramp after 13 big years brought back a rush of memories. But this time it was all different. I was at the Lakme Fashion Week as a producer - not just a model. For me, fashion is about self-expression, and this time I walked the ramp not to look perfect, but to celebrate who I am. Fashion can be a game-changing voice for reinvention, and I'm proud to be a part of that conversation!" says Pragya Kapoor.

The producer walking on the ramp was not just about her return, but it was a celebration of reinvention, identity and evolution. Pragya slaying at the Fashion Week after 13 years brought back the realization that the runway is not just for the young or flawless, but it is also about those who carry that journey with pride and love.