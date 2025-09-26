Ranveer Singh, Hritik Roshan To Karan Tacker Actor With Their Their Luxe Sunglass Obsessions

Sunglasses are more than just accessories - they're statements of power, style, and personality. From vintage frames to avant-garde designs, Bollywood stars are investing in some of the world's most coveted eyewear. Here's a look at who's wearing what:

Ranveer Singh - Bold & Eclectic

Ranveer Singh's fashion is as fearless as it gets, and his sunglasses reflect that. His collection features luxury labels like Louis Vuitton and Gucci, including the standout Gucci Flip Up Havana sunglasses priced at around ₹35,999. Perfectly complementing his experimental wardrobe, these statement frames add to his flamboyant personality.

Hrithik Roshan - Classic Meets Contemporary

When it comes to eyewear, Hrithik Roshan balances sophistication with versatility. His collection spans Ray-Ban, Police, and Tom Ford, with aviators and square frames that range between ₹25,000 to ₹50,000. Whether on-screen or off-duty, Hrithik's sunglasses bring a polished finish to his dapper style.

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Glamour with Vintage Charm

Kareena Kapoor Khan's eyewear game is pure luxury. With a love for Prada and Miu Miu Couture, her collection includes vintage-inspired acetate frames worth ₹1,00,000 to ₹1,50,000**. Bold, glamorous, and unapologetically chic - much like Kareena herself.

Ranbir Kapoor - Statement Frames with an Edge

Ranbir Kapoor's sunglasses are all about understated sophistication. From Tom Ford classics to the rare GIGI Studios Jagger model (seen in Animal), his eyewear choices cost anywhere between ₹1,20,000 to ₹2,00,000**. With metallic caravan frames and smoke lenses, his Jagger sunglasses - no longer in production - have already become collector's pieces.

Karan Tacker - The Collector's Choice

Actor Karan Tacker takes exclusivity to the next level. Spotted wearing what's often called the "Birkin Bag of Eyewear", his sunglasses are valued at a staggering ₹1,50,000**. The rare piece cements his status as a connoisseur of luxury fashion.