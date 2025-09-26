Rohit Saraf To Vaibhav Keswani: 6 Instagram Looks That Shaped Gen-Z Style

Gen-Z fashion is all about extremes-bold statements on one side and quiet old-money aesthetics on the other. These six icons have set Instagram ablaze with their trend-setting fits, showing us exactly why Gen-Z fashion is here to stay.

1. Rohit Saraf - The Summer Minimalist

Rohit Saraf has always been in the spotlight for his effortless charm. This time, he paired a simple white vest with an open yellow shirt and jeans, serving a fresh summer vibe. The pop of color from his neckpiece added the perfect finishing touch, making this look an instant mood board favorite.

2. Vedang Raina - Classic Meets Cool

Vedang Raina has mastered the balance of timeless and trendy. His baggy jeans with a black sweater layered under a crisp white shirt gave us a perfect mix of Gen-Z ease and classic tailoring. It's the kind of look that feels both nostalgic and forward, proving Vedang knows how to stand out.

3. Ronit Ashra - Bold in Colour Blocking

Ronit Ashra, loved for his relatable content, turned heads with his fearless color-blocked pantsuit. The vibrant mix was unapologetically bold, commanding attention without saying a word. With this look, Ronit proved he can dominate both the internet and the fashion space with equal flair.

4. Ishaan Thakkar - Retro Neutral Game

Ishaan Thakkar has been serving major fashion moments this year, and his neutral-on-neutral retro fit is proof. From the perfectly arranged layers to his natural curls, every detail was balanced and intentional. This look was clean, confident, and an absolute showstopper.

5. Aditya Thakare - Gen-Z Edge

Aditya Thackeray brought a fresh edge to his Dhadak 2 promotions. High-waist brown pants, a fitted black vest, and a black leather jacket came together for a look that was sleek yet effortless. It's strong, stylish, and easily one of his most memorable appearances so far.

6. Vaibhav Keswani - Old Money Chic

Menswear creator Vaibhav Keswani reminded us that luxury is in the details. His orange linen shirt paired with white linen pants radiated comfort and understated class. The vibe was old-money chic at its finest-relaxed, confident, and timelessly stylish.