Rumpled Bodycon to Coat Mini Dress: 6 Times Pooja Hegde Stunned With Her Western Wardrobe
When it comes to the Western wardrobe, Pooja Hegde serves a fashion feast! From solid structured coat dresses to streetstyle casuals or a wrapped mini dress, Pooja knows her fashion flavour and leaves no crumbs when it comes to slaying.
Coat mini dress: Pooja served major bossy vibes in a printed coat mini dress. Keeping it low-key but striking, the Retro actress accessorised it with hooped earrings and completed it with a sprinkle of sass.
Streetstyle casuals: Pooja Hegde clubbed neon with denim flared pants and an open jacket, exuding a laid-back fashion appeal. She added oomph to it by layering the look with metallic shades, a dainty neckpiece and white sneakers.
White
wrapped
mini
dress:
Pooja
kept
it
sultry
and
chic
in
a
white
wrapped
mini
dress.
Letting
her
vibe
speak
the
loudest,
she
accessorised
the
look
with
minimal
jewellery
and
styled
her
hair
in
loose
curls.
Trench Coat: Pooja Hegde raised the temperature in a black monokini and added a contrasting layer of a white trench coat. Keeping it hot, she sported heeled boots and simply served a fashion statement.
Bling Pantsuit: Pooja Hegde dolled up in a full black pantsuit featuring a blingy effect all across. Keeping it slightly old-school, the Monica star accessorised her look with selective jewellery pieces.
Pink bodycon: Pooja Hegde channelled her inner Barbie by donning a bright pink rumpled bodycon dress with a deep V neckline. She topped it off with silver strappy heels and layered it with minimal jewellery pieces.
Which of these looks do you like the most?