Sarees, Lehengas To Kurta Sets: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Traditional Wardrobe Is Worth Raiding!

Aditi Rao Hydari's ethnic closet is worth taking cues from - whether it's a modernly-crafted salwar suit, or royalty-oozing anarkali or an ombre saree - the actress knows her fashion taste, and we're here for it! Here's looking at top 5 times Aditi stunned us with her ethnic wear.

Pthalo Green Kurta Set: Aditi stepped into elegance in a pthalo green coloured kurta set with golden embroidery across the neckline and the bust - giving a striking edge throughout the ensemble. With selective jewellery, Aditi showed how to keep it confident and poised with a radiant pick.

Black Anarkali: Aditi Rao served a royal fashion statement in a full black anarkali, featuring a broad embellished border and a detailed dupatta. The actress accessorised her look with heavy earrings and looked straight out of a regal period drama.

Ombre Pink Saree: Aditi Rao dished out major saree goals in a rani pink ombre saree with thin golden borders at the edges and the blouse. With minimal makeup look and a balance of traditional jewellery, Aditi showed just how to make a memorable statement.

Satin Red Saree: During Cannes this year, Aditi turned heads in a satin red saree with a thin blue border and a strap blouse. The actress paired her look with a choker set, but the striking element that grabbed attention for the right reasons was her appearance in sindoor.

Detailed Lehenga: This Diwali, Aditi Rao dazzled in a worked-up one-shouldered lehenga with golden accents. She let the outfit do the talking by simply accessorising her look with studs, ear cuffs and a ring.

Be it a saree or a kurta set, Aditi Rao Hydari knows how to grab eyeballs!