Shahid Kapoor To Rohit Saraf: Black Is The New Gold: Take Cues from B-Town Heartthrobs

This Diwali, ditch the usual golds and maroons for something far more timeless - Classic black. Bollywood's favourite heartthrobs are giving us major wardrobe inspiration, clearly setting the tone for the season. The shade that spells confidence, mystery, and effortless style is taking over festive fashion, proving that you don't need glitter to glow. From bandhgalas to contemporary kurta sets, B-Town's ultimate chocolate boy shows how to make black the boldest colour in your festive wardrobe.

Varun Dhawan brings a modern twist to tradition, slaying in a sleek black ensemble paired with a Patiala and dupatta, perfectly balancing contemporary flair with cultural charm.

Aaman Devgan a rising star and heartthrob, effortlessly stealing the spotlight in an intricately designed black velvet kurta featuring gold embroidery, paired with a matching black pyjama-style trouser adding a festive touch.

Vedang Raina elevates sophistication with a sharply tailored, glittering bandhgala, exuding elegance and making a statement with his refined, polished look.

Shahid Kapoor continues to impress with his signature style. His long, tunic-style black kurta features intricate embroidered motifs and is paired with churidar pants and embroidered loafers, showcasing a unique blend of classic and contemporary menswear.

Rohit Saraf exudes effortless charm, donning a black kurta with delicate white embroidery that radiates elegance and festive sophistication, proving that minimalism can make a bold statement.

This Diwali, take cues from these style icons- black is the color of choice, merging tradition with modern elegance for a look that's timelessly festive.