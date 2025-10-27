Shraddha Kapoor to Ahsaas Channa: 5 Actresses Who Stunned in Red Hot Sarees On-Screen

It's one thing to see actresses own the screen in traditional ensembles, but it's a whole different thing to see them slay in red sarees. From Alia Bhatt's red look in Brahmastra to Ahsaas Channa's sophisticated outing in Greater Kalesh, here's looking at the top 5 actresses who stunned in fiery red sarees on-screen.

Alia Bhatt: In one of the scenes of Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt stunned in a fine georgette red saree paired with a strap blouse. The actress entered the frame and left everyone adoring her!

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor made a cameo in Thumkeshwari song from Bhediya, and made it memorable with her smooth dance moves in a red saree. Though she had a limited screen time, she made sure to own every moment.

Ahsaas Channa: Ahsaas Channa turned up the heat in a red-hot saree in her first Netflix film, Greater Kalesh. She paired the clean drape with an embellished blouse, featuring danglers that made the ensemble a standout.

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor set the temperature soaring in a detailed red saree for her latest big screen release, Param Sundari. From the time she entered the frame, she ensured to keep the audiences hooked to the screens.

Ananya Panday: Ananya Panday struck a balance between modern femininity and ethnic grace in a red drape with a detailed blouse. She styled her hair in a sleek bun and served major modern style goals.

Which of these bold red looks is your favourite?