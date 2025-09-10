Skincare Tips From Fatima Sana Shaikh To Keep Your Glow Through Garba Night

With the festive season in full swing, Fatima Sana Shaikh's radiant glow has become the talk of the town and she's sharing her secret with everyone. The actress shared her fuss-free yet deeply nourishing skincare routine that keeps her skin looking lit-from-within, even after long hours under arc lights.

Fatima swears by the power of hydration. "Nothing works like a good cleanser and a great moisturiser," she laughs, revealing that she starts and ends her day with a gentle face wash and a layer of lightweight hydration. Her go-to? A hyaluronic serum that intensely hydrates and plumps skin. "It gives me that bounce without feeling heavy," she adds.

The secret weapon? Take a pea-sized amount of your night cream and gently massage it into your skin using upward strokes, a jade roller, and absolute digital detox. This not only seals in moisture but also boosts circulation, so you wake up with a soft, plump glow- it's my overnight glow filter.

On days when her skin feels fatigued, she reaches for an ice roller. "It wakes me up and de-puffs instantly. Perfect before a puja or a party!"

Her mantra? "Keep it simple, stay consistent." No 10-step routines, just mindful skin love and it shows. Fatima's festive skincare is proof that a little care goes a long way when it comes to that effortless glow.