Take Saree Inspiration From Rupali Ganguly’s Stunning Wardrobe To Light Up Your Diwali

Rupali Ganguly, the queen of television, has been ruling the hearts of audiences nationwide with her incredible acting. She is winning hearts with her role as Anupamaa in the television's No. 1 show, Anupamaa, showcasing unmatched acting skills. She has become a household name, inspiring women everywhere through her character. Not just that, Rupali Ganguly is also a fashion inspiration; every woman wants to dress like a diva just like her. Especially her saree looks, which are unparalleled, carried with grace and confidence. As we head closer to the Diwali season, if you're looking for saree inspiration, take a leaf from Rupali Ganguly's saree styles to light up your Diwali festivities.

Drape Like a Diva

Rupali wore a crimson red shiny silk saree with unique horizontal striped textures. She brought glam by pairing it with a mid-length, full-sleeve jacket featuring distinctive black and silver floral work, a perfect Diwali look.

Subtle Colors, Subtle Charm

Wear a vibrant yellow saree with unique border designs, paired with an orange blouse featuring swan prints, and complete the look with a separate orange worked shawl-perfect for a bright and festive Diwali appearance.

Elegance Redefined

Rupali wore a striking crimson saree with unique textures, silver thread details, and silver borders, paired with a lighter-shade blouse. She styled her hair into a puffed ponytail and completed the look with a red bindi.

A Goddess in Drape

Look ethereal this Diwali season like Rupali, who looked like a goddess in a dark red pure silk saree with intricate golden borders and embellishments. She paired it with a plain full-sleeve blouse, a simple chain, and huge jhumkas.

Timeless Looks That Transcend Trends

Go for a traditional and timeless look in a red and golden-hued Kanjivaram silk saree like Rupali, with intricate golden work, paired with a complementary red blouse featuring golden embellishments. She accessorized with golden jhumkas, matching bangles, and a mangalsutra.

Festive Saree Ideas to Brighten Your Diwali

Wear a traditional Marathi-style saree in bright yellow with subtle golden embellishments and a pink wide border. Pair it with a textured dark pink blouse, a nath, traditional jewelry, and a chandra bindi for a complete festive look.

Sparkle in Light Shades

Lighten up your rooms like Rupali in a seafoam green georgette saree featuring delicate silver patchwork. She paired it with a V-neck sleeved blouse adorned with mirror work and skipped accessories to let the silver detailing and natural glam shine.

Classic Silhouettes with a Contemporary Twist

If you want the classic saree look with a contemporary twist this Diwali, do it like Rupali, wearing an off-white sheer georgette saree paired with a textured blouse and a cutout slit-sleeved jacket featuring detailed work. Complete the look with heavy jewelry for that festive glam.