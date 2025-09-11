Tamannaah Bhatia, Ananya Panday & Alaya F: Actresses Serving the Ultimate Black Carpet Fashion Moments

Bollywood actresses consistently captivate audiences with their bold fashion choices on red and black carpets. From Tamannaah Bhatia's sophisticated maroon dress to Ananya Panday's glamorous beige bodycon, these stylish moments define elegance and confidence at prestigious events.



Bollywood actresses consistently make bold fashion statements on black and red carpets at prestigious events. Their choices range from textured fabrics to daring cutouts, ensuring they stand out as best-dressed. Let's explore some of these memorable moments!

Tamannaah Bhatia chose a maroon red dress with sleek cuts and shimmering details, exuding drama and sophistication. The outfit highlighted her curves while maintaining modesty. She kept accessories minimal, opting for loose waves and glamorous makeup to complement the ensemble.

Glamour and Elegance on Display

Ananya Panday radiated glamour in a beige bodycon dress featuring side cuts that showcased her confidence. Her look was elevated with a broad diamond choker, adding a touch of luxury. Ananya's bronze makeup completed the high-end appearance.

Alaya F captivated in an elegant black gown adorned with white floral patterns on one side. The off-shoulder design added to its charm. She styled her hair in a loose bun, allowing strands to frame her face, enhancing the outfit's appeal. A broad diamond choker was her standout accessory.

Spotlight Stealers

Whether opting for vibrant reds or chic simplicity, these actresses know how to command attention on the carpet. Their fashion choices ensure they remain the centre of attraction at every event.