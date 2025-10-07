Traditional Suits to Sarees & Lehengas: 5 Times Aditi Rao Hydari Stunned Us With Her Jaw-Dropping Ethnic Looks

Aditi Rao Hydari's traditional wardrobe is one to watch out for - for its variety of ensembles ranging from distinct lehenga pieces, statement sarees to elegant suits and a lot more! Given Aditi's rich fashion sense, here's looking at 5 times she stunned us with her ethnic ensembles.

Vibrant Orange Saree: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzled in a bright orange saree featuring pink floral work, a full creation by Raw Mango. She paired the drape with a deep pink blouse with a modest V-neckline and rich floral embroidery, giving out an elegant appeal. Letting the saree have its moment, Aditi accessorised her look with heavy earrings and a few rings - and dished out cues to slay the minimal traditional look.

Heavily Embellished Lehenga: Aditi kept it regal by donning a heavily worked-up golden lehenga featuring zari work all across. The elbow-length sleeves and a V-neckline added structure to the full appearance, and the tissue dupatta amped up the outfit's royal feel. Keeping it traditionally powerful, she opted for a sleek bun, pulled off the accessory department with heavy jhumkas, kadas - and stunned in bold, red lips.

Emerald Green Suit: Aditi Rao made a subtle traditional statement in an emerald green kurta suit by Raw Mango. While the plain fabric gave it a sophisticated appeal, the golden work across the neckline, torso and throughout the dupatta made it a standout. She kept it simple yet natural in metallic jhumkas and rings, and stunned in soft-glam makeup.

Black Anarkali: Aditi kept it traditionally royal in a full-black anarkali with a wide embellished border at the bottom, a creation by Sabyasachi. She paired it with a netted dupatta with golden work throughout, adding an extra layer of ethnic appeal. She kept the accessory department simple yet glamorous with a heavy earring and opted for matte makeup.

Ombre Saree: Aditi Rao looked as vibrant as ever in a pink ombre saree featuring minimal golden work across the drape and lace details around the blouse and the edges of the saree, a creation of Raw Mango. She accessorised her look with jhumkas and kadas and simply styled her hair in soft waves.

Be it kurta, sarees or lehenga pieces, Aditi Rao Hydari knows how to pull off a range of ethnic ensembles, and we're here for it!