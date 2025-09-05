Triptii Dimri to Pooja Hegde: B-town Stunners Making a Solid Case for Boss Lady Looks!
Traditional and western picks often make up most of a female's wardrobe, but those selective outfits that bring out the fiery boss girl energy - dominate your closet on an entirely different level! Our Bollywood divas have often displayed that aura with their signature twists, and we highly recommend taking cues from their less-is-more fashion sensibilities!
Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone, known for her out-of-the-box fashion picks, shows how to make your energy speak the loudest. She dons a loose-fit tailored suit and adds a glam quotient with pointed black stilettos with silver motifs. The Fighter actress styles her hair in a loose bun and elevates the boss lady appeal with bold red lips.
Triptii Dimri: Triptii Dimri gives an unexpected twist to her suit look. She sports a fitting tank top with a modest V-neckline and pairs it with a striped coat. What's more attention-worthy are the knee-length bottoms. Bossy in its own sense - coz, why not? The Dhadak 2 actress completes her look with strappy heels, styles her hair in loose waves, and rounds up her appearance with a sleek matte makeup look.
Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt makes 'boss lady' more powerful and present by donning a finely-tailored coat, minus a shirt, and pairs it with straight black pants. She lets her fiery aura speak the loudest by accessorising her look with a chunky chain neckpiece and earpieces, opting for a smudged makeup look, and styling her hair in soft beach waves.
Sharvari: The Munjya fame actress dons well-fitted flared pants and tops it off with a white shirt and coat, featuring elbow-length sleeves, slightly pointed shoulders, and fragmented motifs. She accessorises her look with a mini handbag, steps into pointed stilettos and styles her hair in a half bun - exuding a very clean bossy energy.
Not only are these actresses oozing main-character energies, but they are also displaying ways to alter the boss-lady vibe through a varied style sense.