Vaani Kapoor Birthday Girl Best On-Screen Fashion Moments

Vaani Kapoor is celebrating her birthday today, and what better way to mark the occasion than by revisiting her unforgettable on-screen fashion statements. From Shuddh Desi Romance to War and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, her film looks have consistently turned heads, set new style benchmarks, and captured the internet's attention with their boldness, charm, and versatility.

1.Shuddh Desi Romance-The Effortless Desi Girl Look

Vaani's debut in Shuddh Desi Romance showcased breezy kurtis, flowy skirts, and soft pastels that reflected small-town charm with a modern touch. Her simple, minimal styling gave her a natural yet fashionable appeal wearable, relatable, and aspirational, setting the tone for her versatile fashion. The simplicity of her looks, paired with minimal accessories and effortless styling, gave her a natural, relatable appeal while still keeping it fashionable..

2.Befikre-The Bold Parisian Chic Look

In Befikre, Vaani Kapoor redefined casual chic with her effortless denim styling. From high-waist shorts paired with crop tops to ripped jeans styled with bralettes and jackets, her looks captured the carefree, youthful spirit of Paris. The denim-on-denim experiments and bold, playful silhouettes made her outfits as memorable as the film itself setting trends for travel and streetwear fashion.

3. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui - The Fitness Chic Look

Breaking stereotypes, Vaani embraced athleisure, bodycon gym wear, and contemporary styling in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, redefining fitness fashion on screen.

4. War (2019) - Glamorous Beachwear & Statement Dresses

Vaani Kapoor's fashion in War, especially in the "Ghungroo" song, was a visual spectacle. From chic bikinis and breezy cover-ups to elegant resort wear and dramatic gowns, she effortlessly blended high glam with playful vacation vibes, solidifying her image as a true style diva. Her ability to turn even casual beachside moments into fashion statements made her an unforgettable style icon.

5. Shamshera (2022) - Regal Indian Wear

In Shamshera, Vaani Kapoor embodied regal elegance with intricately designed lehengas, earthy-toned sarees, and embellished ensembles that matched the film's grandeur. The muted palettes, rich fabrics, and detailed embroidery highlighted her character's royal charm while maintaining the rustic backdrop. Her look, enhanced by statement jewelry and traditional draping, exuded sophistication and cultural depth, making her ethnic style truly unforgettable.

6. Bell Bottom (2021) - Retro Sarees & 80s Vibes

In Bell Bottom, Vaani Kapoor brought back the charm of the 80s with her refreshing retro-inspired looks. She was seen in vibrant printed sarees, paired with puffed-sleeve blouses and bold accessories that perfectly captured the vintage mood of the era. Her voluminous hairstyles, winged eyeliner, and statement jewelry added an authentic throwback feel while still keeping it glamorous and modern.