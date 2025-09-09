Varun Dhawan To Rohit Saraf: Bollywood Men Show How To Blend Sharp Tailoring With Off-Duty Comfort
Nothing beats the class of a sharply-tailored suit, and our handsome Bollywood men just show how to make it look 'fine'. Not only do they serve statements, but they also dish out ways to give your suits a moody upgrade. Be it Rohit Saraf's urban charm or Sunny Kaushal's vintage twist, take cues from these men to level up your suit game.
Varun Dhawan: Varun keeps it contemporary by sporting full black pants and pairing it with a thigh-length kurta. Giving it a rich twist, Varun layers it with a contrasting white coat, making it a perfect pick for both traditional and western spaces. He completes his ensemble with glossy black shoes and wide-framed shades.
Ishaan
Khatter:
Ishaan
looks
sleek
and
fine
in
a
striped
coat
suit
by
Dolce
&
Gabbana,
and
it
surely
looks
like
stripes
are
his
thing!
Keeping
it
tidy
and
rich,
Ishaan
simply
accessorises
his
attire
with
a
statement
watch,
rings,
and
one-sided
hoops.
Sunny Kaushal: Sunny Kaushal brings a vintage-suave energy to the fore in a beige and cream three-piece custom suit by Varoin Marwah and pairs it with a patterned scarf. He layers his look with classy brown shoes and accessorises with tinted-frame glasses, rings, and hoops.
Rohit
Saraf:
Rohit
Saraf
blends
modern
sophistication
with
his
soft-boy
charm
in
a
white
and
black
suit.
Even
without
the
coat,
the
actor
looks
dapper
with
rolled
sleeves
and
an
unshakable
confidence
that
just
cannot
be
missed.
Keeping
it
simple
yet
effortless,
Rohit
simply
sports
a
classic
watch,
matching
the
vibe
of
his
attire.
Kartik Aaryan: Kartik Aaryan sports a buttoned-down black shirt and pairs it with full black pants and tops it all with a checked black and white coat. Keeping it modernly cool, Kartik simply completes his attire with black formal shoes.
Aditya
Roy
Kapur:
Aditya
Roy
Kapur
looks
as
suave
as
ever
in
a
full
black
suit
with
spherical
prints
all
across
his
coat.
He
simply
pairs
his
look
with
glossy
shoes
and
accessorises
his
look
with
rings,
overall
exuding
his
strong,
charming
aura.