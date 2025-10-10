Vidyut Jammwal On His First Stint As Model, Hollywood Debut, Failure & More- ‘It’s In Our Jeans’ Podcast

Spykar, a leading Indian denim brand, has unveiled the second episode of its podcast series, "It's In Our Jeans." This episode features Vidyut Jammwal, a well-known actor and martial artist. The series aims to highlight Indian pride and ambition through engaging discussions. In this episode, Vidyut shares how his Indian roots have become a global strength.

During the conversation, Vidyut reflects on his journey, discussing both his successes and failures. He shares insights into what motivates him to keep moving forward. The podcast provides listeners with an intimate look at his life and mindset.

Vidyut's Journey and Reflections

The episode was recorded at Spykar's stylish corporate headquarters, ensuring an authentic setting that mirrors Vidyut's own authenticity. He shared personal stories and life lessons, discussing his passions and experiences in Hollywood. His candidness offers a glimpse into his world beyond the screen.

Vidyut also reminisced about his early modelling days with Spykar. "For me my first biggest campaign was Spykar," he said. He expressed pride in evolving from a model for the brand to an actor endorsing it again.

"For me my first biggest campaign was Spykar. Imagine the achievement of a person from being the model (for the brand) to being an actor and finally endorsing it again."

Talking about what failure means to him, he added, "The difference between a student and master is the student fails a few times, but a master fails a zillion times. I don't see failures as failures. I promise you nothing in my life has gone my way and Thank God for that."

Insights from Sanjay Vakharia

Sanjay Vakharia, Host and Co-Founder and CEO of Spykar Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, expressed delight in featuring Vidyut on the podcast. "It's always a pleasure speaking with Vidyut," he stated. Sanjay highlighted the aim of showcasing India's finest through the series, noting Vidyut's natural fit for the show due to his discipline and energy.

Discussing failure, Vidyut shared his perspective: "The difference between a student and master is the student fails a few times, but a master fails a zillion times." He emphasized that he doesn't view failures negatively, adding that nothing in his life has gone as planned but he's grateful for it.

This episode continues to build on the success of the debut episode by offering listeners an inspiring narrative of ambition and authenticity. Through these conversations, Spykar aims to bring forth stories that resonate with Indian pride on a global platform.

Tune in for full episode -

With fortnightly episode drops, the It's In Our Jeans podcast series is available across audio digital platforms such as Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts, ensuring long-term relevance and engagement.

Link to Episode 1: