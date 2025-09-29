EXCLUSIVE! Vividh- The Kurta Guy On Wearing Kurtas: 'It's like Clark Kent Putting On Superman...'

Man oh man, he has an amazing collection of kurtas, and most importantly, he is well-read and knows how to create relatable content. From working behind the camera to starting his journey in front of the camera, his journey has been a roller coaster ride. Be it his humorous content or viral dosa series, The Kurta Guy knows how to strike the perfect chord with his audience.

At Filmibeat, we love interacting with talented folks who have carved a niche for themselves in their respective fields. His vibrant personality and sassy sense of humour make him the perfect candidate for a fun-filled interview.

Ladies and gentlemen, we present the supremely talented Vividh- The Kurta Guy in a never-before-seen avatar. Check out the excerpts from the detailed interview that he had with Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

-When you first started, your content was raw and very experimental. Looking back, how do you feel your storytelling and style have evolved over the years?

When I started out, I was just experimenting-trying different formats and ideas while learning and trying to understand how the platforms work. The content was definitely raw, but that phase was important because it helped me understand how short-form content was being produced and consumed.

My style has also evolved as I now pay a lot more attention to storytelling and the value it adds. But I still try to keep some of that experimental side alive. The balance between making content fr the community and experimenting with AI and other formats is what I think defines my style today.

-You worked as a producer with multiple companies and agencies before diving into your own content during the lockdown. What was that leap like, and how did those experiences shape your creator persona?

The leap was both exciting and a little scary. Working as a producer across radio, TV, films, and agencies gave me a solid foundation.I learned how to tell stories, manage projects, and work with different creative teams. But when I switched to creating my own content, suddenly I was wearing all the hats: writer, director, editor, and marketer.

Those earlier experiences definitely shaped my creator persona. They taught me discipline, how to structure an idea, and most importantly, how to think from both a creative and an audience point of view. The lockdown gave me the push to finally apply all of that to my own voice and vision. And once I saw people connect with it, I knew I had found my space.

-Many of your sketches touch everyday life with a humorous twist. Do you think humor is the strongest way to connect with audiences in today's digital space?

I definitely think humor is one of the strongest ways to connect. Everyone's already scrolling through so much heavy, serious content when you make them laugh, you instantly cut through the noise. Humor also makes everyday situations relatable, and that creates a strong bond with the audience.

That said, I don't think it's the only way. Humor works for me because it matches my personality and the kind of content I enjoy creating. For others, it might be storytelling, education, or even inspiration. At the end of the day, what matters most is authenticity because when the creator enjoys what they're making, the audience enjoys watching.

-You've called kurtas "breezy" and confidence-boosting. Can you elaborate on how this garment shapes your creative expression and on-screen persona?

For me, kurtas are more than just comfortable clothing, they set the tone for how I show up on screen.They're breezy, easy to wear, and instantly give me a sense of confidence. It's like Clark Kent putting on the Superman suit, hahaa.

Kurtas also add a cultural and personal touch to my content. They make me feel authentic, and a little bit distinct in a digital space where so many creators are trying to stand out. So in a way, they've become part of my persona both an extension of my personality and a subtle style statement that shapes how people connect with me.

-Fans often debate your roots, is this ambiguity intentional? How do you view identity in shaping your relatability?

It was all intentional and planned. Hence, People are curious and keep trying to figure out where I'm from. My background is a mix of cultures and languages from down South.

I think that cultural blend actually adds to my relatability. People don't just see me as belonging to one specific plac,e they see bits of themselves in me, whether it's through language, food references, or the everyday situations I talk about. So instead of being boxed into a single identity, I get to connect with a wider spectrum of audiences, and that's been really special.

-Your topics range from fashion and food to pop culture and lifestyle hacks. How do you choose what to cover next and how do you keep it fresh?

My community plays a huge role they're always sending me videos, ideas, or asking for my take on something, which keeps the content relevant.

As for keeping it fresh, I try not to stick to just one bucket. Mixing food, fashion, and lifestyle with humor and pop culture gives me room to experiment. If I ever feel a topic getting repetitive, I look for a new angle or format to tell the story differently. For me, the goal is to make sure the audience feels like they're discovering something new even if it's about something as familiar as dosa.

-Your account suspension was a big setback, but you came back stronger. Can you share the emotions you went through during that phase?

The account was suspended out of the blue I couldn't access my profile or any of my content. It was for a very small reason, something I actually had nothing to do with, but since it happened right during my growth phase, it felt like everything just disappeared overnight.

After about two months of trying to get the account back, I realized the only way forward was to restart. Instagram had always been my canvas, so I had to pick up the brush again and keep painting. That's exactly what we did went back to consistency, discipline, and the kind of content that made us stand out in the first place. Within less than two months, we had rebuilt the same numbers, and from there the growth only accelerated.

The whole episode taught me one big lesson: never put all your eggs in one basket. That's when I started exploring other platforms as well, which eventually helped me grow multifold and build more stability as a creator.

-What's the hardest part of balancing consistency with originality, especially in short-form content?

In short-form content, trends move so fast that it's easy to get stuck in a loop of doing what "works" instead of pushing yourself to try something new.

For me, the challenge is finding that middle ground staying regular enough to keep the audience engaged, but also giving myself room to experiment and recharge creatively. Sometimes that means reimagining a trend in my own voice, or taking an everyday observation and twisting it into something fresh.

I think the key is not to chase perfection. If you show up with authenticity, even the simplest idea can feel original. Consistency builds the habit, and originality is what keeps the audience excited.

-Do you ever feel boxed into the "Kurta Guy" identity or does it still give you complete creative freedom?

I don't see it as a box, I see it as a starting point. The "Kurta Guy" tag became a hook, something people instantly recognize and connect with. But within that space, I've always had the freedom to experiment whether it's food, fashion, lifestyle, or just everyday humor.

If anything, the kurta persona gives me an anchor while still letting me explore different directions. It's a part of my identity, but not the whole of it. And as long as I keep evolving the stories I tell, the kurta will always feel like a symbol of authenticity rather than a limitation.

-With such a diverse fanbase and growing presence, where do you see The Kurta Guy heading next? Any big collaborations, themes, or new formats you'd love to explore?

Right now, I'm really excited about experimenting with long-form content on YouTube. I'm also curious about how AI can play a role in content creation whether it's brainstorming, editing, or enhancing the overall process.

There's also a little hush-hush project in the works-with a new channel very soon, something a bit different from what I usually do. Beyond that, we're in the process of expanding into a studio setup and eventually building a company around this in the near future.