Thursday, September 28, 2006

MP3 is a popular digital audio encoding compression format, designed to greatly reduce the amount of data required to represent audio. Well that is not what Robby Grewal's next film MP3 is all about. MP3 a.k.a Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar deals with a young boy's journey from Delhi to Paris to find the person he really loves. We spoke to director Robby on this youthful joyride.

So the title must have been well planned... "It is a young age film so we wanted something really catchy. I believe this title is youthful and also brings put the meaning of the film," says the director who had earlier made the Sushmita Sen starrer Samay.

"It's about a time of life where you are discovering things. The 17-18 age period were the best years of my life and I wanted to capture that on the big screen. There haven't been too many films revolving around that age group except Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and Rok Sako To Rok Lo. My film is a slice of life in that age."

But what about casting a relatively new star cast for the film? Doesn't really raise the tempo over there. "The subject is such. I didn't want to cast actors with bulging biceps for the film. We had a huge search for 4 months in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. Advertisements were put in movie halls, coffee shops etc. and we roped in the best. If you see apart from the lead cast Hazel and Ruslaan, the rest of the young cast is also new."

With an interesting title the music must have been more demanding...absolutely no room for dissonance "Yes, Ashu and Dhruv have composed for the film. They are both Ad film musicians and really talented. Really great work from them. Music is an integral part of the film and these two haven't let me down."

From the inner alleys of Mumbai to the beauteous Europe, a little nightingale tells us that the Eiffel Tower is more than a tourist spot. "How did you know? Yes, the Eiffel Tower is an important property in the film but I can't tell you much."

Humming a new tune from the thriller Samay to the love dovey MP3! "I was commissioned to do a few films but I was struggling on what I wanted to make. I began work on a thriller but this story gripped me. The college and campus and the youthfulness of the film is intriguing."

What next? "Ads are my bread and butter but I am writing a film for Percept. Let's see what happens there."

Music washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life. Watch out for this MP3.

