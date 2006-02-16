 »   »   » Shilpa's bash for Shamita ruined

Courtesy: Upala KBR, Mid-Day

Shilpa Shetty is heart-broken. The actress, who had planned a birthday party for younger sister Shamita right down to the minutest details, was forced to shift the venue at the last minute.

Thanks to a directive from the Mumbai police commissioner's office that banned playing music in public places without a license, till Feburary 19.

Informing the guests

A day after the party Shilpa admits, "I had arranged Shamita's birthday party at Ra, Parel. Everything from flower decorations to the bar and food menu was planned to the last detail. But at late evening, we got a call from the venue, asking us to cancel the party.

So, from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm, we were calling and messaging the invitees, asking them to come to Sea Rock Hotel, instead of the original venue."

"The decorations were wasted, as we couldn't shift them. We had to carry everything else - from the food to the liquor." I was heartbroken when they informed us at the last minute; so much detail and preparation had gone into the party. But Shamita was very happy, and the party was rocking!"

Shamita's cake

The invitees included Zayed Khan, Bunty Walia, Alvira Agnihotri, Arpita Khan, Pradeep Guha, and Sushma Reddy, enjoyed themselves and the party went on till quite late. Informs Shilpa, "I'd specially ordered chocolate cake, which is Shamita's favorite."

By now Shilpa has laughed off the unfortunate episode. "Right now, I am dead on my feet, as we were partying till late last night, and I have just woken up. We couldn't decorate anything at Sea Rock - there just wasn't enough time. We were the only decorations! My parents, Shamita and I landed up at Sea Rock at 11 pm, which was quite late. Before that, we were stuck in the city."

Social cause

Shilpa is gearing up for The Banyan Show in Chennai (February 4). "The Banyan organisation has been set up for underprivileged and destute women, and is an issue very close to my heart," says the actress, seriously. "Revathi introduced me to them, and since then, I have been in touch regularly. Today's show will be directed by Mani Ratnam and Viveik (Oberoi), and I will be performing in it."

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,