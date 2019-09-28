Top Bollywood Movies Based On Bhagat Singh's Life

Bhagat Singh, an Indian socialist considered to be one of the most influential revolutionaries of the Indian independence movement, was born on 28th September. He became involved in numerous revolutionary organisations, and quickly rose through the ranks of the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) to become one of its main leaders, eventually changing its name to the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) in 1928.

After all the fights he took part in a protest to free India, this great revolutionary was hanged at Shadman Chowk in Lahore jail along with Rajguru and Sukhdev in March 1931, for killing British police officer John Saunders in 1928.

Bhagat Singh has not only been an influential person among the freedom fighters, he was very much loved in Bollywood as well with a number of directors bringing color to his life on the big screen. Over the years a number of different movies depicting slightly different versions of Bhagat Singh have come about.

He truly inspired many filmmakers who always thought they had some more aspects to show, which has been base to numerous films being based on the patriot.

His legacy prompted a lot of youth in the country to begin fighting for Indian independence and he continues to be a youth idol even in modern India. He is commemorated with a large bronze statue in the Parliament of India, as well as a range of other memorials.

Well let us reminisce him the best way we know, here is a list of top Bollywood movies who have depicted his life the best.