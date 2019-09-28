Top Bollywood Movies Based On Bhagat Singh's Life
Bhagat Singh, an Indian socialist considered to be one of the most influential revolutionaries of the Indian independence movement, was born on 28th September. He became involved in numerous revolutionary organisations, and quickly rose through the ranks of the Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) to become one of its main leaders, eventually changing its name to the Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) in 1928.
After all the fights he took part in a protest to free India, this great revolutionary was hanged at Shadman Chowk in Lahore jail along with Rajguru and Sukhdev in March 1931, for killing British police officer John Saunders in 1928.
Bhagat Singh has not only been an influential person among the freedom fighters, he was very much loved in Bollywood as well with a number of directors bringing color to his life on the big screen. Over the years a number of different movies depicting slightly different versions of Bhagat Singh have come about.
He truly inspired many filmmakers who always thought they had some more aspects to show, which has been base to numerous films being based on the patriot.
His legacy prompted a lot of youth in the country to begin fighting for Indian independence and he continues to be a youth idol even in modern India. He is commemorated with a large bronze statue in the Parliament of India, as well as a range of other memorials.
Well let us reminisce him the best way we know, here is a list of top Bollywood movies who have depicted his life the best.
Shaheed-e-Azad Bhagat Singh (1954)
This is was the first ever film to be based on Bhagat Singh. It was directed by Jagdish Gautam and had Prem Abeed, Jairaj, Smriti Biswas and Ashita Mazumdar in the lead roles.
Shaheed Bhagat Singh (1963)
At the peak of his career, Shammi Kapoor decided to depict Bhagat Singh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The film was directed by KN Bansal and also starred Shakeela, Premnath, Ulhas and Achla Sachdev.
Shaheed (1965)
This was one of the most prominent Indian patriotic movie based on Indian independence movement, it was directed by S Ram Sharma and stars Manoj Kumar, Kamini Kaushal, Pran, Iftekhar, Nirupa Roy, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri and Anwar Hussain in lead roles.
Shaheed-E-Azam (2002)
Three films were released in 2002 that were based on Bhagat Singh and Shaheed-e-Azam was one of them with Sonu Sood playing the lead role.
23rd March 1931: Shaheed (2002)
Another film based on Bhagat singh that released in 2002. Directed by Guddu Dhanoa it depicted the events leading up to the hanging of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and his companions Rajguru and Sukhdev on 23 March 1931. The film stared Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh, while Aishwarya Rai had a special appearance in a song.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)
The Legend of Bhagat Singh is a historical biographical film about Bhagat Singh, a freedom fighter who fought for Indian independence. It was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and starred Ajay Devgan, Sushant Singh, and Ian Davies.
Rang De Basanti (2006)
This was one of the most successful films based on Bhagat Singh. Rang De Basanti was written and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It starred Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni and British actress Alice Patten in the lead roles.