 »   »   »  Interesting! Aishwarya Rai-Shahrukh Khan & 10 Other Pairs Who Played Siblings & Lovers On-screen!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Shahrukh Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shahrukh Khan played the role of siblings in the movie Josh, which released in the year 2000. Later, the duo was seen romancing each other in films like Mohabbatein and Devdas.

Deepika Padukone-John Abraham

The leading diva is another actress who has played the role of John Abraham's sister in Race 2, and has also romanced him in Rohit Dhawan's directorial Desi Boyz.

Priyanka Chopra-Ranveer Singh

The latest on the block is Priyanka Chopra. The gorgeous diva has played the love interest of Ranveer Singh in Gunday, while in Dil Dhadakne Do, she donned the hat of the elder sister of Ranveer Singh.

Kareena Kapoor-Tusshar Kapoor

Our Bebo too, has played the role a sibling and lover with the same co-star and he is none other than her best friend, Tusshar Kapoor. The duo romanced each other in Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai while played the roles of siblings in Golmaal 2.

Deepika Padukone-Arjun Rampal

Apart from John Abraham, Deepika has also romanced Arjun Rampal in Om Shaani Om and later, played the role of his younger sister in comedy flick, Housefull! Interesting, huh?

Juhi Chawla-Akshay Kumar

The duo was one of the most loved pairs of 90s. They have romanced each other in the super hit film, Mr & Mrs Khiladi while, in Ek Rishta, they were seen playing the role of siblings.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Amitabh Bachchan

This is one of the most interesting pairs. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan's sister in Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin, while in Bunty Aur Babli's popular item song, Aishwarya was seen flirting with Big B.

Hema Malini-Amitabh Bachchan

I am sure, you didn't know that Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini have played the role of siblings in Gehri Chaal. Later, the duo played the love interest of each other in many films including Satte Pe Satta, Baghban.

Zeenat Aman-Dev Anand

Zeenat Aman & Dev Anand were one of the most loved yesteryear jodis of B-town. They were seen together as siblings in one of the most iconic films, Hare Krishna Hare Ram while, the duo romanced each other in many films including Heera Panna.

Juhi Chawla-Sanjay Suri

The duo were seen playing the roles of siblings in 'My Brother...Nikhil' while in Jhankar Beats, Juhi Chawla was seen romancing Sanjay Suri.

Neelam Kothari-Salman Khan

Last but not the least, Neelam Kothari, who played the role of the lovely sister of Salman Khan and others in Hum Saath Saath Hain, has also romanced Salman Khan in Ek Ladka Ek Ladki.