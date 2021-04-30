Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's 5th Wedding Anniversary: Looking Back At Their Gorgeous Wedding Pictures

Today (April 30, 2021), as Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, we bring to you some of the most beautiful pictures from their wedding. These pictures were clicked during the wedding rituals and we gotta say that Bipasha was looking like a dream in every picture (like, literally!).

Bipasha had also shared a few pictures on her Instagram account and captioned it as, "Mrs. Bipasha Basu Singh Grover ❤️" While thanking everyone, she had written, "Happiness❤️ Thank you each and everyone for your love and wishes."

She had also thanked her brothers, who carried her during the pheras and penned a sweet note for them. She wrote, "Thank you to all my bros!For carrying me for so long with my gorgeous and super heavy@sabyasachiofficial bridal outfit❤️Love you all for not dropping me?@rockystar100 @sohamshah19 Paul Pasha Chiki Vishal Shaju Rohit Afsar Uday . Forgive me if I forgot few more names."

We are mesmerised to look back at Bipasha and Karan's beautiful moments.

Bipasha was looking breathtakingly gorgeous as a Bengali bride and these pictures are surely one strong proof that she is one of the most beautiful brides, B-town has ever seen.

Even an insider from the wedding had revealed, "Bipasha was simply stunning. I am sure few have seen a bride prettier than Bips. Even Karan was looking very hot." Agreed much?

Don't forget to hit the comments box and let us know which picture you liked the most!