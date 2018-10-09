India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 Bollywood's Original Bombshell:20 Mesmerising Pictures Of Karan Singh Grover's Hot Wife Bipasha Basu

Bollywood's Original Bombshell:20 Mesmerising Pictures Of Karan Singh Grover's Hot Wife Bipasha Basu

By
    There is no doubt that Bipasha Basu is the original bombshell of Bollywood. She is blessed with a perfectly chiselled figure and a gorgeous face. And this dusky beauty has proved all those wrong, who believed that only fair is beautiful.

    Check out some mesmerising pictures of Karan Singh Grover's hot wife Bipasha Basu by clicking on the slider.

    Bipasha

    Bipasha Basu was born into a Bengali family in New Delhi. Later, her parents shifted to Kolkata. She jumped into modelling, after Mehr Jesia Rampal spotted her at a hotel in Bangalore. Bips was given a modelling break by Ford in New York, when she was just 17. The diva had shot her first ad with ex-boyfriend Dino Morea for Calida.

    Talking about her initial days in Mumbai, the actress told a leading website, "I had come to Mumbai when I was just 17, and would feel very unsafe while travelling to various towns for modelling assignments. I would keep a hammer in my bag, as a weapon to fight adversities. I have been through difficult phases due to unsafe social structure.''

    ''I would wait for my male photographer friend to finish his work and drop me to my house in Kalina, during my initial days as a model,'' she added.

    Bipasha Basu made her Bollywood debut with Abbas-Mustan's Ajnabee (2001) and went on to become the Horrer queen of Bollywood.

    Now, she is happily married to Karan Singh Grover and enjoying her life to the fullest!

    Read more about: bipasha basu karan singh grover
