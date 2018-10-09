 »   »   »  Don't Miss These Rare Pictures From Ranbir Kapoor's Life

Saawariya

Even after his Bollywood debut Saawariya failed at the box Office, Ranbir Kapoor was widely acclaimed and hugely praised for his acting skills and screen presence in the movie.

Next Superstar

He was hailed as the next superstar, and the next Shahrukh Khan of Bollywood by the critics after seeing his acting prowess in movies like Rajneeti and Barfi.

Towel Dropping Act

Ranbir Kapoor is still remembered for his towel-dropping act in the song 'Jabse Tere Naina' in his debut film. Well, he made the girls go crazy for him, with that act. Don't you agree?

Wake Up Sid

Ranbir Kapoor's third movie and perhaps also the one that helped his career to grow by leaps and bounds was Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Wake Up Sid.

Raajneeti

Ranbir Kapoor took a big risk (but it worked in his favour) in his career by working the big budget political ensemble Raajneeti directed by Prakash Jha.

Rockstar

Ranbir Kapoor became the heartthrob of the nation after working in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Rockstar. Ranbir played the character of emotionally conflicted Janardhan ‘Jordan' Jakhar brilliantly.

Barfi

The talented actor played a mute and deaf in Anurag Basu's Barfi. This movie proved that no one could portray the character of Barfi better than Ranbir.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor worked with ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone, in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film was a blockbuster and garnered huge publicity because of Ranbir and Deepika's past.

Low Point

Ranbir Kapoor's career hit a rough patch when he signed Besharam. He worked with debutante Pallavi Sharda in the movie. Many critics wrote that it was the worst mistake of his life.

Besharam

For the first time in his career, Ranbir Kapoor also worked with his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the movie Besharam.

Roy

After that Ranbir Kapoor worked in another dud Roy, which also starred Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie was highly criticised by the critics.

Bombay Velvet

Unfortunately, Ranbir Kapoor's Bombay Velvet, also failed miserably at the Indian box office. The movie also starred Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar in important roles.

Tamasha

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone again worked together, in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha. The movie did a decent collections at the box office and Ranbir was highly praised for his acting in the film.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

These days Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. ADHM is one of the most awaited movies of the year, 2016.

ADHM

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is also in news because of its unique pairing. For the first time in his career, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen romancing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ADHM.

Jagga Jasoos

Apart from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir Kapoor is also working in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos. He is working with his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif in the film.

Ranbir-Katrina

Many believed that Jagga Jaoos will never be completed because of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's break-up. But the two decided to act like professionals and complete the movie.

Promotions

Not just that, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have promised the production house that they will promote Jagga Jasoos together.

