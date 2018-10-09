India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Don't Miss These Rare Pictures From Ranbir Kapoor's Life

Don't Miss These Rare Pictures From Ranbir Kapoor's Life

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Ranbir Kapoor, always remains in news because of his love life. Every girl knows about his Casanova image but still dreams of him. And not just that, every Bollywood actress wants to date this hottie and we can surely understand why!

    The Kapoor scion started his career from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. Before coming to Bollywood he studied at the School of Visual Arts in New York and also at Lee Strasberg School of Acting. He also worked as an assistant to Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his feature film Black. Check out some rare and beautiful pictures of Ranbir Kapoor with his family, friends and co-stars by clicking on the slider below.....(you can thank us later!)

    Saawariya

    Even after his Bollywood debut Saawariya failed at the box Office, Ranbir Kapoor was widely acclaimed and hugely praised for his acting skills and screen presence in the movie.

    (In Pic-Ranbir Kapoor with Priyanka Chopra.)

    Next Superstar

    He was hailed as the next superstar, and the next Shahrukh Khan of Bollywood by the critics after seeing his acting prowess in movies like Rajneeti and Barfi.

    (In Pic-Ranbir Kapoor with his parents Rishi and Neetu.)

    Towel Dropping Act

    Ranbir Kapoor is still remembered for his towel-dropping act in the song 'Jabse Tere Naina' in his debut film. Well, he made the girls go crazy for him, with that act. Don't you agree?

    (In Pic-Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.)

    Wake Up Sid

    Ranbir Kapoor's third movie and perhaps also the one that helped his career to grow by leaps and bounds was Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Wake Up Sid.

    (In Pic-Nawazuddin, Ranbir, Aamir and Irrfan.)

    Raajneeti

    Ranbir Kapoor took a big risk (but it worked in his favour) in his career by working the big budget political ensemble Raajneeti directed by Prakash Jha.

    (In Pic-Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor.)

    Rockstar

    Ranbir Kapoor became the heartthrob of the nation after working in Imtiaz Ali's directorial Rockstar. Ranbir played the character of emotionally conflicted Janardhan ‘Jordan' Jakhar brilliantly.

    (In Pic-Ranbir Kapoor posing for the camera with his family.)

    Barfi

    The talented actor played a mute and deaf in Anurag Basu's Barfi. This movie proved that no one could portray the character of Barfi better than Ranbir.

    (In Pic-Ranbir Kapoor with his little fans.)

    Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

    Ranbir Kapoor worked with ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone, in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The film was a blockbuster and garnered huge publicity because of Ranbir and Deepika's past.

    (In Pic-Ranbir Kapoor)

    Low Point

    Ranbir Kapoor's career hit a rough patch when he signed Besharam. He worked with debutante Pallavi Sharda in the movie. Many critics wrote that it was the worst mistake of his life.

    (In Pic-Ranbir Kapoor with Robert De Niro and his Bollywood colleagues.)

    Besharam

    For the first time in his career, Ranbir Kapoor also worked with his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the movie Besharam.

    (In Pic-Ranbir Kapoor posing for the camera with his fans.)

    Roy

    After that Ranbir Kapoor worked in another dud Roy, which also starred Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie was highly criticised by the critics.

    (In Pic-Ranbir Kapoor clicked during his school days.)

    Bombay Velvet

    Unfortunately, Ranbir Kapoor's Bombay Velvet, also failed miserably at the Indian box office. The movie also starred Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar in important roles.

    (In Pic-Ranbir shares candid moments with his family.)

    Tamasha

    Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone again worked together, in Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha. The movie did a decent collections at the box office and Ranbir was highly praised for his acting in the film.

    (In Pic-Ranbir, Deepika and Imtiaz on the sets of Tamasha.)

    Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

    These days Ranbir Kapoor is shooting for Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. ADHM is one of the most awaited movies of the year, 2016.

    (In Pic-Ranbir Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.)

    ADHM

    Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is also in news because of its unique pairing. For the first time in his career, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen romancing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in ADHM.

    (In Pic-Ranbir Kapoor with a fan.)

    Jagga Jasoos

    Apart from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Ranbir Kapoor is also working in Anurag Basu's Jagga Jasoos. He is working with his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif in the film.

    (In Pic-Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.)

    Ranbir-Katrina

    Many believed that Jagga Jaoos will never be completed because of Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's break-up. But the two decided to act like professionals and complete the movie.

    (In Pic-Ranbir Kapoor with uncle Shashi Kapoor.)

    Promotions

    Not just that, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have promised the production house that they will promote Jagga Jasoos together.

    (In Pic-Baby Ranbir Kapoor posing for a picture.)

    Unlike other stars, Ranbir Kapoor wanted to be an actor, from his childhood. Ranbir had confessed the same to Planetbollywood in an interview, ''I don't really remember the time when I sat down and thought what I would do with my life. My life has always been around movies, so it was always going to be something to do with film. But as a child I didn't announce that I would grow up to be an actor.''

    Also Read: OMG! Sunny Deol Wanted Saif's Daughter Sara Ali Khan To Debut With His Son; But Sara Chose KJo!

    Ranbir Kapoor had further added, ''You just see a trailer of a song and you suddenly start dancing to it or imitate what's happening onscreen. So, I did all of that and I guess those are the signs which showed my early passion for acting. It was slow and steady build up, but it was always there.''

    Read more about: ranbir kapoor
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue