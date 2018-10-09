 »   »   »  You Can't Miss This! Deleted Scenes Of Hrithik Roshan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan From Jodha Akbar!

Hrithik Roshan + Ashutosh Gowariker = Magic! The duo had collaborated in 2008 for the historical film, Jodha Akbar and won the nation's heart with their brilliant piece of work.

We thought to bring something special for all the Hrithik Roshan's fans out there. So what is it? I know most of you have watched Jodha Akbar but I bet only very few of you would have watched these deleted scenes of Jodha Akbar.



And I am sure you would love to see these deleted scenes. So, let's not waste time anymore and check out the video below...







In the above video, our favourite scene is the conversation of Hrithik Roshan (Akbar) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Jodha) with Mahesh Das (Birbal). However, due to some reason, Ashutosh had to chop this sequence and we wonder why!



After all, Akbar's story without Birbal is incomplete, right?



Don't forget to tell us in the comments section below, which deleted scene you loved the most!