 »   »   »  DON'T MISS!! Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & SRK's 'Very Rare' Pictures With M S Dhoni

The relationship between 'Bollywood and Cricket' goes a long way. Be it link-up rumours or IPL matches, it's always amazing to see B-town stars and cricketers in one frame. And our fun literally gets double, when the cricketer is none other than the captain of India, Mahendra Singh Dhoni!

Today, he is celebrating his birthday and on this special day, we have brought to you many rare pictures of M S Dhoni with Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Shahrukh Khan, Preity Zinta and other B'wood celebs.

Reportedly, Dhoni had a huge crush on Deepika after her Bollywood debut. Apparently, Dhoni even specially invited Deepika for a T20 match which the latter even attended. This created more gossip among the media about their relationship status.

However, it was just a rumour as the duo never confirmed their relationship and now, both of them are happy in their own lives. One side, Dhoni is married to his longtime girlfriend Sakshi while Deepika is happy with her alleged star boyfriend Ranveer Singh.

Among other stars, Shahrukh Khan & Preity Zinta are popular for their IPL teams. But unfortunately,Dhoni has not played in both their teams.

Below are the excerpts from their interviews, when they expressed their disappointment over not having Dhoni in their team.

"I would love to have MS Dhoni in KKR."

Shah Rukh Khan (KKR)

"I hate it when Dhoni plays for CSK. I want him to play for RR."

Raj Kundra (RR)

"Unfortunately for us, Dhoni is in CSK. I would love to see him play for my IPL team."

Preity Zinta (KXIP)