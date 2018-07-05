 »   »   »  UFF! Mira Rajput's Unseen Pictures; Shahid's Wife Looks Surprisingly Beautiful Even Without Make-up!

Mira, The Delhi Girl

Mira Rajput was born and brought up in Delhi. She comes from a close knit family in Punjab. The young lady, came into the limelight when she decided to marry Bollywood's heartthrob Shahid Kapoor.

An English (Hons) Student

Mira has completed her schooling from Vasant Valley School, Delhi. And she had also done an internship from United Nations. She was an English (Hons) student at Lady Sri Ram College.

She's A Private Person

Going by her unseen pictures, one can easily guess that she is a very private person and prefers to hang out with very close friends!

Jab She Met Sasha

Shahid and Mira met through the spiritual group Radha Soami Satsang Beas. Reportedly, Shahid and his actor dad Pankaj Kapur are the ardent followers of the same spiritual group.

7 July, 2015

Mira tied the knot with Shahid in Gurgaon on 7 July, 2015. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony, which was attended by only family and close friends.

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Later, Shahid hosted a starry reception for his industry friends in Mumbai on 12 July 2015, and introduced his industry friends to his wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor!

27 August 2016

On 27 August 2016, Mira gave birth to a baby girl. And Shahid expressed his happiness by tweeting, "She has arrived and words fall short to express our happiness.

In Picture: Lovely Mira Rajput

However, the duo has not named their baby yet and we are still waiting for the announcement of their baby girl's name.

Waiting For Baba's Darshan

We hear, Shahid and Mira are waiting to meet and seek the blessings of Baba Gurinder Singh, who would also help them name their child. Reportedly, dad Pankaj Kapoor will take the couple to Amritsar soon, for the same.

Pankaj Kapoor On Mira Rajput

"It's seems like I have always known her. She's such a wonderful girl and she has got the family much closer. There's lot more warmth and lot more dependability in each one of us now," told Mr Kapoor while talking to an entertainment portal.

Shahid On His Beloved Wife

In a recent interview with a leading film magazine, the 35-year-old actor said he feels protected and safe while Mira is around and opened up about the importance of Mira in his life.

"I Feel Protected By Mira"

"In many ways I feel protected by Mira. Although she is young, she is self-assured. We talk about many things and she gives me interestingly different point of views, which I respect," told Shahid to Filmfare.

"I Feel Equally Protected"

He added, "Of course I am protective about everyone I love. But I feel equally protected. When you have somebody who loves you, around you, someone who is looking out for your best interests, it makes you feel safer."

Mira's Hubby On Fatherhood

"Becoming a father is a natural progression. It's not a role that you need to worry about. It teaches you about life. I want to start with a clean canvas. It's a new relationship and I want it to be different," told Mira's actor hubby.

Eager To Get A Glimpse Of Mira-Shahid's Baby

Well, we can't wait enough to get a glimpse of Shaid-Mira's baby. Can you imagine how cute their baby must be, considering she has parents like them!