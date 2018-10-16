India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
 Match Made In Heaven! Don't Miss These Rare Pictures From Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor's Wedding!

By Staff
    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today. On this special occasion, we bring to you some rare pictures from their wedding, shared by their fan clubs.

    The beautiful couple of Bollywood tied the knot on October 16, 2012 and the unseen pictures from their wedding is a proof that their match is made in heaven!

    Saifeena's Wedding

    Kareena Kapoor's fan club had shared this beautiful picture on Twitter.

    Wedding

    Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's wedding had taken place at Saif's Bandra residence in the form of a registered marriage, after which the couple had exchanged vows at a Mumbai hotel and hosted a post-wedding party there.

    Sharmila On Saifeena's Wedding

    Talking about Saifeena's wedding, Sharmila Tagore had said, "Bless the couple and join in our happiness. The venue, the decor is not important. What I am wearing is not important, the marriage is.''

    Kareena With Karisma

    An inside picture of Kareena Kapoor with sister Karisma Kapoor taken on her wedding. Both the sisters are looking stunning in their Indian dresses in the snap.

    Saifeena's Marriage

    After a five-year relationship, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor finally decided to tie the knot on October 16, 2012.

    When Love Happened

    Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor fell in love on the sets of the movie Tashan. Though their chemistry on-screen was not that powerful, people loved to read about their real life romance.

    Wedding Ceremonies

    The wedding ceremonies of the couple started with a grand sangeet ceremony. Only the close friends and family members of the bride and the groom were invited.

    Dance Performances

    It was reported that Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora had performed on special songs on the wedding of Saif and Kareena Kapoor.

    Happy Married Life

    Well, we really want Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to stay happy always. They have proved that marriages do last in Bollywood!

