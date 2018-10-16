 »   »   »  Match Made In Heaven! Don't Miss These Rare Pictures From Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor's Wedding!

Saifeena's Wedding

Kareena Kapoor's fan club had shared this beautiful picture on Twitter.

Wedding

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's wedding had taken place at Saif's Bandra residence in the form of a registered marriage, after which the couple had exchanged vows at a Mumbai hotel and hosted a post-wedding party there.

Sharmila On Saifeena's Wedding

Talking about Saifeena's wedding, Sharmila Tagore had said, "Bless the couple and join in our happiness. The venue, the decor is not important. What I am wearing is not important, the marriage is.''

Kareena With Karisma

An inside picture of Kareena Kapoor with sister Karisma Kapoor taken on her wedding. Both the sisters are looking stunning in their Indian dresses in the snap.

Saifeena's Marriage

After a five-year relationship, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor finally decided to tie the knot on October 16, 2012.

When Love Happened

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor fell in love on the sets of the movie Tashan. Though their chemistry on-screen was not that powerful, people loved to read about their real life romance.

Wedding Ceremonies

The wedding ceremonies of the couple started with a grand sangeet ceremony. Only the close friends and family members of the bride and the groom were invited.

Dance Performances

It was reported that Karisma Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan and Amrita Arora had performed on special songs on the wedding of Saif and Kareena Kapoor.

Happy Married Life

Well, we really want Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to stay happy always. They have proved that marriages do last in Bollywood!