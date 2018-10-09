 »   »   »  You'll Forget AbRam! These Pictures Of Shahrukh Khan's Children Aryan & Suhana Will Make You Say Aww

Related Articles
- India's Best Dramebaaz 3 Winner Dipali Borkar Says These Two Bollywood Actors Inspire Her!
-
- This Is How Shahrukh Khan Reacted When Malala Yousafzai Requested Him To Visit Oxford University!
- Why Gauri Khan Can Never Be Angry At Shahrukh Khan? Here’s How He Avoids Getting Into Fight With Her
- Abhijeet Bhattacharya INSULTS Shahrukh Khan; Says SRK Has Hurt His Self-respect Owing To THIS Reason
- When Aamir Khan SLAMMED Yash Chopra After Being Replaced By Shahrukh Khan: They Tell Lies, It Hurts
- Shahrukh, Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Alia, Ranveer & Karan Pose For The Biggest Blockbuster Picture!
Shahrukh Khan is blessed with three beautiful children and just like SRK, even they have a huge fan following and want to rule Bollywood one day.
Today we bring to you some really cute childhood pictures of Aryan and Suhana which you would love to see. Check out all the pictures below.
Suhana Khan
Shahrukh Khan's little bundle of joy, Suhana Khan is looking so cute in this picture. She is seen posing with Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor here.
Aryan-Suhana
Shahrukh Khan's cute son Aryan Khan is seen posing with her cute little sister Suhana Khan in this picture and we must say that this photograph is worth a frame!
Gauri-Suhana
This candid picture of Gauri Khan with the apple of her eye Suhana Khan shows how much she loves her kids. Adorable we say!
Shahrukh-Suhana
Awww! We are in love with this sweet picture of Shahrukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Well, truly fathers share a great bond with their daughters.
SRK With Aryan
Shahrukh Khan is looking so young in this vintage picture and how can we miss to see the cute little Aryan Khan in his arms.
Stylish Mother-Daughter Duo
Both Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan are looking so stylish in this old picture. Well, it seems that Shahrukh Khan's daughter was born stylish.
Aryan Khan
Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has a crazy fan following. The baby that you see in this picture has become a real hottie now.
Shahrukh Khan's Kids
Every now and then there is news about Shahrukh Khan's children making their Bollywood debuts. But the actor says that he does not want Aryan and Suhana to join films right now.
Aryan & Suhana's Studies
Both Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are focusing on their studies now. Talking about them, SRK had told a daily, ''"I am a big believer in education, so they (his kids) have to finish studying first.''
SRK's Interview
SRK had added, ''My son will graduate. He has finished his 12th and he will have four years of college. My daughter is in school, she has two years of school and four years of college.''
SRK On Aryan & Suhana
''The minimum requirement is to graduate. If you have an undying passion for films then get into it, not because you are good looking or Shahrukh Khan's kids or because I am an actor so they also have to be one,'' he had said.
SRK On Aryan & Suhana's Career
Shahrukh Khan had further added, "If they (kids) want to act, I would be very proud as it's my line of work and we will have something to chat about.''
King Khan loves to talk about his kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam with the media. The superstar answers every question related to them.
Also Read: Beauty Queen! Aishwarya Rai Looks So Hot Even In Her CLOSE UP Picture From Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's Sets
Not so long ago, in an interview with Huffington Post, the 50-year-old actor, while speaking about his bond with his better-half, emphasized that their children have always been the focal point of the relationship.
Talking about them, he had said, ''Gauri and my relationship have been geared entirely towards raising our children. That's what eventually happens. Parents become parents at one point and that changes it all.''
Shahrukh Khan had further added, ''We have a badass 18-year-old, a dainty 16-year-old and then there's the three-year-old little gangster. Our conversations, our life together is through the prism of our children. They've been our focal point and have literally kept our world intact.''
The actor had also revealed to the media that more than his son, his daughter Suhana Khan wants to make a career in the glamorous world of Bollywood. But at this point, Shahrukh Khan only wants his children to focus on their studies and only after completing their graduation they can think about their respective careers.