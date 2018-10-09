 »   »   »  You'll Forget AbRam! These Pictures Of Shahrukh Khan's Children Aryan & Suhana Will Make You Say Aww

Suhana Khan

Shahrukh Khan's little bundle of joy, Suhana Khan is looking so cute in this picture. She is seen posing with Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor here.

Aryan-Suhana

Shahrukh Khan's cute son Aryan Khan is seen posing with her cute little sister Suhana Khan in this picture and we must say that this photograph is worth a frame!

Gauri-Suhana

This candid picture of Gauri Khan with the apple of her eye Suhana Khan shows how much she loves her kids. Adorable we say!

Shahrukh-Suhana

Awww! We are in love with this sweet picture of Shahrukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Well, truly fathers share a great bond with their daughters.

SRK With Aryan

Shahrukh Khan is looking so young in this vintage picture and how can we miss to see the cute little Aryan Khan in his arms.

Stylish Mother-Daughter Duo

Both Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan are looking so stylish in this old picture. Well, it seems that Shahrukh Khan's daughter was born stylish.

Aryan Khan

Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has a crazy fan following. The baby that you see in this picture has become a real hottie now.

Shahrukh Khan's Kids

Every now and then there is news about Shahrukh Khan's children making their Bollywood debuts. But the actor says that he does not want Aryan and Suhana to join films right now.

Aryan & Suhana's Studies

Both Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are focusing on their studies now. Talking about them, SRK had told a daily, ''"I am a big believer in education, so they (his kids) have to finish studying first.''

SRK's Interview

SRK had added, ''My son will graduate. He has finished his 12th and he will have four years of college. My daughter is in school, she has two years of school and four years of college.''

SRK On Aryan & Suhana

''The minimum requirement is to graduate. If you have an undying passion for films then get into it, not because you are good looking or Shahrukh Khan's kids or because I am an actor so they also have to be one,'' he had said.

SRK On Aryan & Suhana's Career

Shahrukh Khan had further added, "If they (kids) want to act, I would be very proud as it's my line of work and we will have something to chat about.''