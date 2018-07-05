 »   »   »  What A Hit Jodi! Shahrukh Khan & Deepika Padukone's 15 Best Pictures From Chennai Express Days!

Chennai Express

Chennai Express was directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Gauri Khan for Red Chillies Entertainment. The film featured Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Chennai Express Casting

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Asin Thottumkal were also in the talks for the lead role in the movie Chennai Express.

Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone worked for the second time together In Chennai Express after their blockbuster film Om Shanti Om.

SRK's Injury

Did you know that Shahrukh Khan underwent a shoulder surgery due to an injury which happened while shooting a fist-fight scene with Deepika Padukone for the movie Chennai Express?

Chennai Express Trailer

The official trailer of Chennai Express got 2 million hits within four days of its release...(Whoa!)

Priyamani's Item Song

Priyamani, who did an item song '1 2 3 4' in Chennai Express, is the cousin sister of actress Vidya Balan.

Chennai Express Release

Chennai Express was released across 3,500 screens in India, making it the widest release of any Bollywood movie.

Shahrukh Khan worked for the first time with Rohit Shetty in the movie Chennai Express.

Thalaiva Song

A tribute to Rajinikanth-The 'Thalaiva' song dedicated to the megastar Rajinikanth from Chennai Express became a huge hit.

Chennai Express Shooting

Not many are aware that the railway station of Vasco da Gama was used as a double up, portraying Kalyan in the movie Chennai Express.

Chennai Express Sets

Did you know that the lanes of Ooty along with some of its tourist spots was constructed as a set on the outskirts of Panchgani for Chennai Express?

Cost

According to the reports, it took around 40 days to make that set and the producers of Chennai Express spent approx. 1.5 crore for it.

Deepika's Acting

Deepika Padukone was highly praised for her acting in the movie. Many people thought that Deepika's voice was dubbed.

Music

The music of Chennai Express became a huge hit among youngsters. All the songs of the movie topped the charts.

Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, superstar Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone snapped together while promoting their movie Chennai Express.