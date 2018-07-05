English
 What A Hit Jodi! Shahrukh Khan & Deepika Padukone's 15 Best Pictures From Chennai Express Days!

What A Hit Jodi! Shahrukh Khan & Deepika Padukone's 15 Best Pictures From Chennai Express Days!

Posted By:
    Chennai Express is one of the most successful films of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's career.

    Today we bring to you some must-see pictures of Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from their Chennai Express days. And after seeing all the pictures, even you will feel that they should work together again soon! And why not, after all they are one of the best jodis of tinsel town.

    Chennai Express

    Chennai Express was directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Gauri Khan for Red Chillies Entertainment. The film featured Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

    (In Pic-Shahrukh Khan with Deepika Padukone)

    Chennai Express Casting

    Apart from Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Asin Thottumkal were also in the talks for the lead role in the movie Chennai Express.

    (In Pic-Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone at the promotions of Chennai Express)

    SRK-Deepika

    Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone worked for the second time together In Chennai Express after their blockbuster film Om Shanti Om.

    (In Pic-Farah, Shahrukh & Deepika)

    SRK's Injury

    Did you know that Shahrukh Khan underwent a shoulder surgery due to an injury which happened while shooting a fist-fight scene with Deepika Padukone for the movie Chennai Express?

    In Pic-Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone)

    Chennai Express Trailer

    The official trailer of Chennai Express got 2 million hits within four days of its release...(Whoa!)

    In Pic-Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone clicked while shooting on the sets of Chennai Express)

    Priyamani's Item Song

    Priyamani, who did an item song '1 2 3 4' in Chennai Express, is the cousin sister of actress Vidya Balan.

    (In Pic-Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone posing with the team of Chennai Express)

    Chennai Express Release

    Chennai Express was released across 3,500 screens in India, making it the widest release of any Bollywood movie.

    (In Pic-Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's candid moment captured in the lens)

    Shahrukh-Rohit

    Shahrukh Khan worked for the first time with Rohit Shetty in the movie Chennai Express.

    (In Pic-Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone clicked during the promotions of Chennai Express.)

    Thalaiva Song

    A tribute to Rajinikanth-The 'Thalaiva' song dedicated to the megastar Rajinikanth from Chennai Express became a huge hit.

    (In Pic-Rohit Shetty posing with Deepika Padukone and Shahrukh Khan)

    Chennai Express Shooting

    Not many are aware that the railway station of Vasco da Gama was used as a double up, portraying Kalyan in the movie Chennai Express.

    (In Pic-Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone)

    Chennai Express Sets

    Did you know that the lanes of Ooty along with some of its tourist spots was constructed as a set on the outskirts of Panchgani for Chennai Express?

    (In Pic-SRK posing with Deepika)

    Cost

    According to the reports, it took around 40 days to make that set and the producers of Chennai Express spent approx. 1.5 crore for it.

    (In Pic-Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone)

    Deepika's Acting

    Deepika Padukone was highly praised for her acting in the movie. Many people thought that Deepika's voice was dubbed.

    In Pic-(Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone shooting on the sets of Chennai Express)

    Music

    The music of Chennai Express became a huge hit among youngsters. All the songs of the movie topped the charts.

    (In Pic-Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone posing with the team of Chennai Express)

    Rohit, Shahrukh & Deepika

    Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, superstar Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone snapped together while promoting their movie Chennai Express.

    Chennai Express was about Rahul's journey from Mumbai to Rameshwaram, and what happens along the way after he falls in love with fellow passenger Meenamma, who is the daughter of a local don. Despite getting mixed reviews from the critics, Chennai Express shattered several records.

    Also Read: How Beautiful! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks So Pretty Even In Her Old Passport Photo!

    Not so long ago, it was reported that all is not well between Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. But Deepika got very angry after reading these reports. She told a leading web portal, "I find it ridiculous that people try to create a situation that doesn't exist. I will always love him. I am very protective of him.''

    Deepika Padukone added, ''We have done such special work together, and when we do films, promotions are something that we really look forward to because we have a lot of fun. Nothing can ever come in the way of that (her equation with SRK). Nobody can come in the way. It will never happen."

    Shahrukh Khan too feels the same for Deepika, "Deepik has grown as an actor. She is fantastic. The fact that she did her first film with me, so I am protective about Deepika and gentle towards her. Deepika has gone beyond what was written for her in the script."

    We agree SRK!

