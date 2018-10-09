 »   »   »  Gauri Khan, You Lucky Woman! 30 Pics That Show Shahrukh Khan Is The King Of Romance In Real Life Too

Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan's fairytale romance is what has kept our belief in true love instilled. SRK can set any heart on fire with his cute dimples and mesmerising looks but his heart beats for only one woman, Gauri Khan!

The actor is famous for his romantic roles in Bollywood but when you will see these beautiful pictures of Shahrukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan, even you will say that he is the king of romance in real life too.

For shahrukh Khan it was love at first sight and as we all know no girl in this planet can be left untouched by SRK's charm and so couldn't Gauri. The two started dating soon after their first meeting and tied the knot on October 25th, 1991.



In a recent interview to a daily, Shahrukh talked about Gauri, like never before, '' I'll tell you something - it's a little difficult to be a movie star's spouse. Our lives don't belong to our partners. They belong to the world. To be able to take that for so many years and be able to carve an identity and space for yourself is extremely difficult. And Gauri has been great in making a space for herself in which she is not identified as Shahrukh Khan's wife."

"By not doubting, talking, or doing anything, she's made her own identity and that takes a very large heart. To be a partner to a movie star means that you don't own them. And to continue to be like that without feeling belittled, smaller or unimportant takes a lot," he added.