 »   »   » 10 Funny Amul Cartoons Depicting Bollywood Stars! View Here

10 Funny Amul Cartoons Depicting Bollywood Stars!

Amul has been the 'taste of India' for a long time now and not only do they provide us with yummy diary products, they reflect the current scenario of the country's plight and controversies with amazingly created eye-catchy cartoons which will put a smile on our face. From Bollywood actors to cricketers and politicians, Amul has spared none and is the most sought after cartoons in the country.

Recently, they pictured Kangana Ranaut in their latest cartoon for 'being bold' and taking the biggies of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar and Aditya Pancholi head-on. Their statement for the toon was "Kangana Never Ransaut Of Controversy!" Check out the other cartoons below! They've depicted Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and various other B-town celebs.

Ek Tha Tiger

The Amul girl is very much excited for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Ek Tha Tiger!

Kangana Ranaut

Amul is pretty much impressed with Kangana Ranaut's controversy run rate in 2017.

Queen Of Bollywood

During the release of Queen, they revealed that 'You can't run out the Ranaut'!

Aamir Khan

So what if there's no rains and you're struggling at cricket? Just eat Amul instead! Aamir, are you listening?

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan's Ra.One can bring bad memories to the audiences, but surely not the Amul cartoon though!

A Toast To Dostana

What lies in bed between Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham? Amul toast! Duh!

Kate & William

When Prince William and Princess Kate visited India and met Bollywood stars!

SRK Maska

Instead of Shahrukh Khan hiding his identity with a moustache, he could just apply butter instead!

3 Idiots

Well, who can forget this amazing movie by Aamir Khan, 3 Idiots. Pure class!

Akshay Kumar

We're sure 'Akki ki roti' is Akshay Kumar's favourite dish! What say?

Story first published: Monday, September 18, 2017, 16:24 [IST]
