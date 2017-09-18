 »   »   » 10 Funny Amul Cartoons Depicting Bollywood Stars! View Here

Amul has been the 'taste of India' for a long time now and not only do they provide us with yummy diary products, they reflect the current scenario of the country's plight and controversies with amazingly created eye-catchy cartoons which will put a smile on our face. From Bollywood actors to cricketers and politicians, Amul has spared none and is the most sought after cartoons in the country.
Recently, they pictured Kangana Ranaut in their latest cartoon for 'being bold' and taking the biggies of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, Shahrukh Khan, Karan Johar and Aditya Pancholi head-on. Their statement for the toon was "Kangana Never Ransaut Of Controversy!" Check out the other cartoons below! They've depicted Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and various other B-town celebs.
Ek Tha Tiger
The Amul girl is very much excited for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Ek Tha Tiger!
Aamir Khan
So what if there's no rains and you're struggling at cricket? Just eat Amul instead! Aamir, are you listening?
Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan's Ra.One can bring bad memories to the audiences, but surely not the Amul cartoon though!
A Toast To Dostana
What lies in bed between Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham? Amul toast! Duh!
SRK Maska
Instead of Shahrukh Khan hiding his identity with a moustache, he could just apply butter instead!