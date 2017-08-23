 »   »   » 12 Unknown Facts About The Hot & Sizzling Malaika Arora! View Here

The hot and sizzling Malaika Arora started out as a VJ in MTV and went on to be featured in several music videos and commercials in the 90s. Malaika became a household name after she was seen shaking leg with Shahrukh Khan in the song Chaiya Chaiya in Dil Se and there was no stopping her since then.
She later ventured out into Bollywood and television shows and even became a producer. Her life had several ups and downs and we have 12 unknown facts about the actress that'll completely blow your mind! Check them out below...
Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora's mother Joyce Polycarp is a Malayali Catholic and her father, Anil Arora is a Punjabi hailing from the town of Fazilka.
Childhood Dreams
She never dreamt of being a model or an actress during her childhood. Her dream was to become a teacher.
Child Psychology
She was interested in learning Child Psychology right from her school days and showed a lot of interest in that field.
MTV VJ
She was one of the first VJs for MTV India when it started its operation in the sub-continent.
Tomboy
She revealed that she was a tomboy all throughout her childhood and never really liked the girly stuffs.
Malaika Meets Arbaaz
Malaika Arora met Arbaaz Khan during a coffee commercial shoot in the 90s and the duo fell in love with each other and later decided to marry.
Stunning Figure!
Malaika has such a stunning figure at the age of 43, and the actress religiously works out thrice a week at the gym.
Schooling
Malaika Arora completed her education from Swami Vivekanand School at Chembur where her aunt Grace Polycarp was the Principal.
Holy Cross
Malaika is also an alumnus of Holy Cross High School at Thane where she studied up to class 9.