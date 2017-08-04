 »   »   » 15 Rare, Old & Unseen Pictures Of Dilip Kumar!

Subscribe to Filmibeat
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar debuted in Bollywood in the film 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944 and his career spans across 7 decades and his contribution to Bollywood is immense. He commanded a huge fanbase back in the days and was the most sought after actor who delivered superhits.
Dilip Kumar was last seen on the silver screen in the film Qila in 1998 and his presence has made Bollywood prouder and richer. Check out these rare, old and unseen pictures of Dilip Kumar below...
Dilip Kumar & Big B
Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan have remained good friends all throughout their lives.
Old Is Gold
Dilip Kumar is seen feasting and we guess this picture has to be more than 50 years old.
Glory Days
Cricket is a glorious sport in India since so many decades now and even Dilip Kumar loved the game.
