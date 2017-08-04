 »   »   » 15 Rare, Old & Unseen Pictures Of Dilip Kumar!

15 Rare, Old & Unseen Pictures Of Dilip Kumar!

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar debuted in Bollywood in the film 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944 and his career spans across 7 decades and his contribution to Bollywood is immense. He commanded a huge fanbase back in the days and was the most sought after actor who delivered superhits.

Dilip Kumar was last seen on the silver screen in the film Qila in 1998 and his presence has made Bollywood prouder and richer. Check out these rare, old and unseen pictures of Dilip Kumar below...

Dilip Kumar

The handsome Dilip Kumar smiles during a radio interview for BBC.

Dilip Kumar & Big B

Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan have remained good friends all throughout their lives.

Lata Mangeshkar & Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar sings along with the singing legend Lata Mangeshkar.

Dev Anand & Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand have a cool and candid moment!

Old Is Gold

Dilip Kumar is seen feasting and we guess this picture has to be more than 50 years old.

Jawaharlal Nehru

Dilip Kumar and yesteryear actors stand for a picture with Jawaharlal Nehru.

MGR-NTR-Dilip

Tamil star MGR meets Telugu star NTR and Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar.

Glory Days

Cricket is a glorious sport in India since so many decades now and even Dilip Kumar loved the game.

Good Old Days

The yesteryear actors have a fun talk among themselves! Good old days.

Playing A Prank

Dilip Kumar plays a prank with his friend and the picture is so funny.

Superstar

Dilip Kumar has remained a superstar close to 7 decades now.

Chief Guest

Dilip Kumar gives a prize to a student. He was invited as a Chief Guest for the event.

Too Kind

Dilip Kumar was one of the most kindest actors in Bollywood.

Nostalgic

These pictures are really so nostalgic! Aren't they, folks?

Saira Banu & Dilip Kumar

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar have a chat during an event!

Dilip Kumar
Story first published: Saturday, August 5, 2017, 0:01 [IST]
