 »   »   » SHORTCUT TO FAME! After Esha Gupta, THIS Actress Goes BUTT NAK*D For Her Photoshoot [Raunchy Pics]

After Esha Gupta, Ragini MMS Returns actress Karishma Sharma dared to bare it all in an eye-popping photoshoot, the pictures of which she posted on her Instagram page. The man behind the camera is Amit Khanna.

She can be seen butt naked in her recent photoshoot and needless to say her pictures are too raunchy to handle! Check out the pictures below..

Karishma Goes Butt Naked Posing naked and teasing us with a mere fur blanket, Karishma Sharma goes all raunchy in her recent photoshoot by Amit Khanna. Karishma Donned A Bold Avatar In Ragini MMS Returns Recently, when she was asked, if she was comfortable doing bold scenes, she had told, "It was not difficult. I was clearly told right from the beginning about the magnitude of boldness in Ragini MMS Returns. Nothing came to me suddenly. Importantly, nothing was thrust on me." Here's How She Shot Intimate Scenes While, talking to Spotboye, Karishma had revealed, "Why should I stop people from doing theirs? How many males could I ask to go? Cameramen? Lightmen? Surely not. But yes, ek baat zaroor thi, we decided to have fewer people than otherwise." Are Karishma's Parents Supportive Of Her? Speaking about the same, Karishma told, "My mom understands me and backs all my decisions. She is an extremely supportive parent." Does She Fear To Get Typecast With Her Ragini MMS Stint? "I disagree. Ragini is not just sex. I have a lot of scope to exhibit a gamut of emotions. I have worked very hard for it and I am sure that will be noticed," had said Karishma. Karishma Gave An Instance Of Radhika Apte "I think it's all about performance. Take the case of Radhika Apte. She is a mind-blowing actress and one of my favourites. Doesn't she do bold scenes?," had questioned back Karishma. Karishma Doesn't Mind Going Topless Either For A Good Script When asked if she can go topless like Radhika Apte went in Parched, she told, "I would, if If the script is great and I love my character." Karishma On Her Skin Show In Ragini MMS Returns "Obviously TV will not have skin show, right? This is precisely why digital medium is gaining ground because we can express however we want to. This is the only "expressive" medium for actors, directors and producers."

On the work front, Karishma has already shot for a film titled Hotel Milan which has Kunaal Roy Kapur in the lead role and is directed by Vishal Mishra.