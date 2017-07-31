 »   »   » When Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra Rocked The Late Night Talk Shows In Hollywood

Bollywood celebrities Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Shahrukh Khan have ruled the late night talk shows in Hollywood and gained a lot of attention with their witty, funny and smart answers about Indian culture and covered a lot of things under the sun about India and the western audiences were pretty impressed along with the host of the show.

From Jimmy Fallon, Ellen Degeneres, Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel and Jonathan Ross, Bollywood stars have been there and done that. Check them out below...