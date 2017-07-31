 »   »   » When Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra Rocked The Late Night Talk Shows In Hollywood

Bollywood celebrities Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Shahrukh Khan have ruled the late night talk shows in Hollywood and gained a lot of attention with their witty, funny and smart answers about Indian culture and covered a lot of things under the sun about India and the western audiences were pretty impressed along with the host of the show.
From Jimmy Fallon, Ellen Degeneres, Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel and Jonathan Ross, Bollywood stars have been there and done that. Check them out below...
Oprah Winfrey
Aishwarya Rai made Oprah Winfrey wear a saree on her own show. It was a show to remember!
What A Show!
Even Abhishek Bachchan had joined Aishwarya Rai at the Oprah Winfrey show.
Oprah At The Bachchan's
While Oprah Winfrey was in India, she visited the Bachchan's house.
The Martha Stewart show
Aishwarya Rai was seen in the The Martha Stewart show as well.
Jimmy Fallon
Priyanka Chopra had floored Jimmy Fallon with her funny antics.
The Star PeeCee
Priyanka Chopra was the star of Jimmy Fallon late night show.
Jimmy Kimmel
Priyanka Chopra was at the Jimmy Kimmel show as well.
Ellen Degeneres
The lucky Priyanka Chopra drank a shot of tequila with Ellen Degeneres too.
PeeCee-Jimmy
Jimmy Fallon just couldn't have enough of Priyanka Chopra.
PeeCee-Kimmel
Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in this outfit at the Jimmy Kimmel show.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone had a fun time at the Ellen Degeneres show.
Prakash Padukone
The show even showcased the greatness of Deepika's father Prakash Padukone.
Jonathan Ross & SRK
Shahrukh Khan was at the late night talk show with Jonathan Ross and it was a fun episode to watch.
Story first published: Tuesday, August 1, 2017, 0:39 [IST]
