 »   »   » SUPERHERO HAI YE PAGLA! 5 Things We Just LOVED About Akshay Kumar Starrer Padman's Trailer!

Padman Trailer Reaction: Akshay Kumar | Radhika Apte | Sonam Kapoor; Watch Here | FilmiBeat

Finally, the much awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer Padman is out and I will be lying if I say that the most 'reliable actor of the nation' doesn't make me beam with pride!

From the introductory scene which includes the voice-over of Amitabh Bachchan to the way projecting such an important issue (which is often overlooked as a taboo in India) through the lens of humour, Padman trailer just won us over and we can't stop watching it on loop!

So, here are the five things which you might refer as the 'highlights' of Akshay Kumar's Padman's trailer!



Big B's Introduction To Padman The introductory scene was bang on as Amitabh Bachchan says, "America ke paas Superman hai, Batman hai, Spiderman hai.. Lekin India ke paas, Padman hai."

Ah, we just loved it!



Akshay-Radhika's Chemistry Was On Point We are watching Radhika and Akshay Kumar together for the first time and we gotta say that they look so apt opposite each other in the film.

On a lighter note, there's one thing common about both of them - both believe in breaking stereotypes and to see these path-breaker actors in one frame will be such a delightful treat!



Sonam Looks Promising... Sonam Kapoor looks promising as a social worker and we're cent percent sure that after Neerja, she is all set to woo critics with her performance in Padman. Also, it will be quite interesting to see how she lent her helping hand to Padman to change the world!

Akshay's Personal Touch Of Humour Despite being a film that discusses sanitary health, R Balki hasn't refrained from adding humour touch to this Akshay Kumar starrer! We especially loved that dialogue of Akshay Kumar, where he says, "I not study IIT but IIT study me, giving me award."

And This Dialogue Had Us All Clapping For Akki! In the closing scene of trailer, when Akshay says, "Bloody men.. Half hour.. Half hour man bleeding like woman.. They straight dying!"



Thank you Akshay Kumar, for choosing a film like this and yes, you're indeed our SUPERHERO!