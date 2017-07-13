 »   »   » CONTROVERSIAL! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Amitabh DID NOT ATTEND IIFA Because Of Salman Khan

IIFA is one of the most glamorous award ceremony of the year. There was a time when Amitabh Bachchan was the brand ambassador of IIFA but the actor and his entire family boycotted IIFA in the year 2010.

Amitabh Bachchan had even shot for a promotional video for IIFA 2010 but the actor got so miffed with the organisers that he decided to leave. Well, if reports in TOI to be believed it had something to do with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ex Salman Khan.

Salman Khan Was Hosting The Event As per the daily, "Without taking Bachchan's opinion, they not only held the event in Sri Lanka (when their army's attitude towards Tamils there was not good) but also signed up Salman Khan to host it.'' Bachchans Were Terribly Hurt ''These awards were Bachchans' baby, and hence they were terribly hurt." There Were No Financial Issues "Amitabh Bachchan is too classy to crib about financial issues. He is a man of words. Loyalty comes to him ahead of anything else." Amitabh Bachchan Was Adamant ''Organisers tried their best to persuade him to continue with them, but Bachchan was adamant.'' Amitabh Told Them Firmly ''He told them politely but firmly that he was not interested in the association anymore." Meanwhile check out some more controversies surrounding IIFA below. When A Fan Hurt Shahrukh Khan According to BL, ''it was IIFA 2011, and Shahrukh Khan was on stage, a fan of his, jumped the barricades, got past the security and found his way to the stage.'' And Shahrukh Yelled, ''You Are Hurting Me!'' ''He latched on to the actor's leg and Shahrukh yelled "You are hurting me!". But despite that Shahrukh agreed to meet his after the event. When Shahid & Kareena Bumped Into Each Other ‘'Ex-lovers Shahid and Kareena bumped into each other at IIFA 2014.'' Kareena Was With Saif ''Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan went to the stage to give an award, while Shahid was hosting the event.'' Still Kareena Handled The Situation Pretty Well But Kareena Kapoor handled the situation brilliantly and said "Hi" to Shahid Kapoor.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan leaves for Cannes Film Festival 2017 with Aaradhya; Watch Video | Filmibeat