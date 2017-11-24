 »   »   » SCANDAL! Amrita Singh On Sunny Deol & Dimple Kapadia's AFFAIR: She’s Having Her Cake & Eating It Too

Sunny Deol made his debut into Hindi films with Amrita Singh in the movie Betaab. Soon, the rumours of their affair started spreading.

But the two broke up as Sunny was already married and did not tell the same to Amrita. After their split, Sunny started dating Dimple Kapadia. When Amrita was asked about Sunny's relationship, she gave a very bold statement to the media. Read the entire story in detail below.

Amrita Singh's Mother Was Against Her Affair With Sunny According to Pinkvilla, Amrita's mother, Rukhsana Sultana, who was a Delhi-based political figure, was totally against it.'' She Discovered Sunny's Hidden Relationship ''It was said that Rukhsana had set out to investigate Sunny's background further. Rumour has it that it was Rukhsana who first discovered Sunny's hidden relationship with a girl called Pooja in London.'' Sunny's Mother Too Did Not Like Amrita ''Even in Deol household, Sunny's mother Prakash Kaur was totally against her son dating the bold and attractive Amrita.'' But Sunny Was Already Married ''Ironically, it was much later that the word got to know - Sunny was already married to Pooja in England!'' Pooja Too Didn't Know About Sunny's Affair With Amrita ''While Amrita was clueless about Sunny's marriage with Pooja, incidentally Pooja was also unaware about her husband's relationship with Amrita.'' Why Deols Kept The Marriage A Secret ''Deols also wanted to keep Sunny's marriage under the wraps because he was just beginning his Bollywood career. That was the reason why Pooja continued to live in London and Sunny visited her occasionally.'' Amrita Ended This Affair As Soon As She Came To Know About His Marriage ''But, when the news of his marriage was finally out in open, Sunny denied them. However, this marked the end of the Amrita and Sunny's relationship.'' Later, Sunny Started Dating Dimple ''Amrita then moved on and Sunny started dating Dimple Kapadia who was separated from her superstar husband Rajesh Khanna.'' She's Having Her Cake & Eating It Too: Amrita Had Said About Dimple When Amrita was once asked about Dimple's relationship with Sunny, she had quoted, "I think she's having her cake and eating it too.'' She's Has Got Her Guy Where She Wants Him ''She's got nothing to lose And most importantly, she's got her guy where she wants him.'' What If... ''So what if it's not heading anywhere? When you've already lived a life, you are happy with a relationship that's at status quo."

Those who have come late, Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia are still together and were spotted holding hands in London recently.

