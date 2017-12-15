 »   »   » Bikini Beauty! Amy Jackson's Ibiza Shoot Are Surely Her Hottest Pics Of 2017

Bikini Beauty! Amy Jackson's Ibiza Shoot Are Surely Her Hottest Pics Of 2017

Posted By:
Amy Jackson set the fire alarms ringing with her sizzling hot bikini shoot early this year in Ibiza, Spain and by looking at all her pictures of 2017, this surely is her best shoot of the year and the second best is her shoot for Lipsy London.

The lovely Amy Jackson is a woman who cannot be ignored as her pictures are strikingly beautiful. She's a mixture of elegance, poise and charisma and has got some sort of magic in her that attracts people towards her pictures! Check them out below...

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson's hot bikini shoot from Ibiza early this year has to be her hottest shoot of the year 2017.

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Amy Jackson is the only actress who looks drop dead gorgeous in anything and everything that she wears.

Party Animal

Party Animal

Amy Jackson regularly goes to Ibiza, Spain or Miami, USA and parties hard along with her friends.

Fits Anything

Fits Anything

Be it a saree, dress, salwar or a bikini, Amy Jackson carries them off with utmost ease and confidence.

So Beautiful

So Beautiful

It's really hard to find an actress as beautiful as her her, folks! Don't you agree?

Hot Photoshoot

Hot Photoshoot

Her other hot photoshoot of 2017 is surely for Lipsy London Lingerie. Those were uber hot pics, no doubt!

British Beauty

British Beauty

The British beauty Amy Jackson is nothing less than an Indian girl herself and is now a part of the country.

Red Hot

Red Hot

She looks absolutely stunning whenever she poses by the pool in a bikini.

Lipsy London

Lipsy London

Her photoshoot for Lipsy London Lingerie a few months ago blew the lid off and people went gaga all over it.

Welcome 2018

Welcome 2018

We're sure the year 2018, Amy Jackson will surprise her fans with many more beautiful pictures and hot photoshoots.

Amy Jackson
Story first published: Saturday, December 16, 2017, 7:36 [IST]
