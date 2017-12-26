 »   »   » Aishwarya Rai's Fanney Khan's Co-star Anil Kapoor Celebrates Birthday With Salman Khan On Race 3 Set

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan co-star, Anil Kapoor, who turned 61 on December 24, celebrated his birthday with the cast and crew of his upcoming film Race 3.

The veteran actor posted on Twitter a photo him offering cake to his co-actor and film's lead Salman Khan at the mini party organised on the sets.

"Who says an on-set birthday has to be boring! My birthday was made extra special by the Salman KhanFilms and Tips teams! Thank you all for your love and wishes!" Kapoor wrote on Twitter.

Apart from Salman and Anil, Race 3, directed by Remo D'Souza, also features Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Salem and Freddy Daruwala.

Interestingly, Anil Kapoor's both upcoming films, Race 3 & Fanney Khan will be clashing with each other during Eid next year. Apart from Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fanney Khan also casts another terrific actor, Rajkummar Rao in the lead role.

Inputs From PTI