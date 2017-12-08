 »   »   » Wedding Tales! 10 Pictures Of Anushka Sharma Dressed As A Beautiful Bride

Wedding Tales! 10 Pictures Of Anushka Sharma Dressed As A Beautiful Bride

Posted By:
Despite the news not being confirmed, there's buzz all around the tinsel town that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to tie the knot on December 12, 2017 in Italy, as their family pandit along with the entire Sharma family flew to Italy in the same flight.

Now that the wedding tales are all around, we have 10 pictures of Anushka Sharma dressed up as a beautiful bride on her previous movies and commercials. We hope to see her as a real bride very soon too, folks!

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma looks so beautiful dressed up as a bride right?

Real Bride?

Real Bride?

We guess in a few days from now, we'll get to see her dressed up as a real bride, folks!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli BRIDE-GROOM photo goes VIRAL ! | FilmiBeat
Wedding Bells

Wedding Bells

Speculations are rife that she's all set to tie the knot to the love of her life Virat Kohli.

Italian Wedding

Italian Wedding

The wedding might be held on December 12, 2017 in Italy.

Pre-Wedding

Pre-Wedding

The pre-wedding functions are scheduled to be held on December 9th and 10th respectively.

Family Pandit

Family Pandit

Even Anushka Sharma's family pandit flew to Italy along with the couple.

The Sharma Family

The Sharma Family

Also, the whole of Sharma family boarded the same flight to Italy as well.

What's Happening?

What's Happening?

Even Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma took leave and flew to Italy.

Crucial Match

Crucial Match

The coach had a crucial semi-final match between his team Delhi Vs Chennai, but still applied leave.

Crucial Match

Crucial Match

No coach would ever apply leave during such a crucial match, and this has added more fuel to the speculations that Virat and Anushka are indeed getting married.

Bride To Be?

Bride To Be?

Anushka Sharma will be the most delightful woman come December 12, 2017, folks!

Not Too Far

Not Too Far

The day is not too far and withing the blink of an eye, we could get to see Anushka Sharma as a real bride.

Anushka-Virat

Anushka-Virat

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look so lovely as a couple, right?

Hush Hush

Hush Hush

The duo were allegedly in a relationship for a long time and didn't mention it once to the public.

Stay Tuned

Stay Tuned

Stay tuned for more, folks! We'll break you the news as soon as something happens in Italy.

Anushka Sharma
Story first published: Friday, December 8, 2017, 14:18 [IST]
