 »   »   » Wedding Tales! 10 Pictures Of Anushka Sharma Dressed As A Beautiful Bride

Despite the news not being confirmed, there's buzz all around the tinsel town that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to tie the knot on December 12, 2017 in Italy, as their family pandit along with the entire Sharma family flew to Italy in the same flight.
Now that the wedding tales are all around, we have 10 pictures of Anushka Sharma dressed up as a beautiful bride on her previous movies and commercials. We hope to see her as a real bride very soon too, folks!
Real Bride?
We guess in a few days from now, we'll get to see her dressed up as a real bride, folks!
Wedding Bells
Speculations are rife that she's all set to tie the knot to the love of her life Virat Kohli.
Pre-Wedding
The pre-wedding functions are scheduled to be held on December 9th and 10th respectively.
Crucial Match
The coach had a crucial semi-final match between his team Delhi Vs Chennai, but still applied leave.
No coach would ever apply leave during such a crucial match, and this has added more fuel to the speculations that Virat and Anushka are indeed getting married.
Not Too Far
The day is not too far and withing the blink of an eye, we could get to see Anushka Sharma as a real bride.
Hush Hush
The duo were allegedly in a relationship for a long time and didn't mention it once to the public.