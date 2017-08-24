 »   »   » DREAM COUPLE! When Anushka Shetty Revealed Prabhas DESPERATELY Waited To See Her

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty shared a dreamy chemistry in Baahubali 2. There were rumours that they are dating each other. Even as we wished that these rumours were true, Prabhas made it clear that there is nothing between them.

Recently, we came across an old interview by a web portal of Anushka Shetty in which she revealed that Prabhas waited for her to come on-screen when they shot for Mirchi together.

The First Compliment Was Given By Prabhas During the promotions of Mirchi, Anushka told a web portal, '' The first compliment was given by Prabhas, after he saw the rushes of the movie.'' He Said, He Waited For Me ''Prabhas said that he had waited for my character to come while watching the movie and he praised me.'' On Lifting Prabhas In The Movie Prabhas stood on a stool and after I had caught him, the stool was removed. Would Love To Work With Prabhas In Every Film I am ready to work with Prabhas in every film. It has been a pleasure to act with him. Secret About Their Chemistry The main secret has been the script and then the director. Prabhas Is A Very Nice Human Being Prabhas is a very nice human being. All the members of his family are very good. He is really hardworking and what I have seen on the sets that he has been effortless. Her Favourite Scene In The Movie With Prabhas I like the scene in which I ask Prabhas about his girlfriends and tell about my boyfriends and there are many more scenes which I love in the movie. I also like the marriage scene so much. On Her Hit Combination With Prabhas If the movie is a hit, automatically they (the actors) would be said as a hit combination. If it's a flop, mistakes will be seen in every small thing. On Her Marriage I believe that marriages can't be planned. I am not supposed to think about marriage right now. If I Love Someone... I will marry whoever my parents select and if I love anyone, i will tell him and marry him.

